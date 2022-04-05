Nurse Call Systems Market Size [2022-2029] worth USD 4.07 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 13.3%

Pune, India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nurse call systems market size was USD 1.41 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.69 billion in 2022 to USD 4.07 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Nurse Call Systems Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the research conducted by our research analysts, the rising work pressure of nurses and the reducing patient-to-nurse ratio is leading to the growing demand for nurse call systems in the healthcare market.

Industry Development

November 2021: Austco Healthcare reintroduced its maintenance contract with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH). This will bring in new development prospects for both involved companies.





COVID-19 Negatively Affected Global Market due to Limited Medical Access

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the nurse call systems market adversely owing to numerous aspects. Few of the aspects involve production and supply chain issues hampering the installation of novel systems. The most general and undivided choices made by several supervisory bodies through several nations were the limitations of admission to caregivers & geriatric populace living amenities, where majority of the geriatric population lives. For example, the regulatory guidelines publicized by the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), initiated restrained admittance to these services to avert the further spread of the virus. This constrained the demand for the installation of nurse call systems and resulted in a sturdy unfavorable influence on the global market.

IP-based Nurse Call Devices to Display Considerable CAGR during Forecast Period

Based on technology, the global market can be segmented into wired, and wireless technology.

Based on product, the global market can be segmented into basic button-based systems, mobile/smartphone integrated systems, IP-based interconnectivity systems, and others.

The basic button-based systems segment dominated the global nurse call systems market in 2021 with a market share of 43.8% due to its considerably higher adoption rate in emerging countries than other segments.

Based on end-user, the global market can be segmented into hospitals, assisted living & nursing centers, home care settings, and others.

On the basis of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Advent of Advanced Technologies in Communication Systems to Boost Nurse Call Systems Market

Progressions in communication and information technology hold the latent to be applied to an extensive assortment of development of nurse call systems that enable improved work and patient bed sanctioning, patient observing, the protection of nurse staff, and emergency administration among others. The expansions in advanced technologies, such as internet protocol systems and wireless technologies that involve mobile device integration have considerably swayed the global nurse call systems market growth.

North America to Lead Backed by Speedy Adoption of Calling System

North America held the largest nurse call systems market share and generated a revenue of USD 0.53 billion in 2021. It is predicted to emerge as a dominant region in the global market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to undergo extreme growth in nurse call systems market value across the regional section.

Europe is predicted to observe substantial global nurse call systems market growth. The high-growth nations, involving the U.K., France, and Germany would make a contribution to the growth of the nurse call systems market in the region.

Prime Players Sign Considerable Bonds to Make Noticeable Changes in Market

The players functioning in the market often implement tactic tactics that will assist the market growth and product demand. Among the abundant tactics, one such remarkable strategy to extend the business prospect is engaging in multimillion deals with government bodies and safeguarding a lucrative revenue for their own company.





List of Key Players Covered in the Report

JNL Technologies (U.S.)

Cornell Communications (U.S.)

Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland)

Rauland (AMETEK, Inc.) (U.S.)

Televic (Belgium)

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

SCHRACK SECONET AG. (Austria)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Azure Healthcare Limited (Australia)

Hill Rom Services Inc. (U.S.)





