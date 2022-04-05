Global Polymer Emulsions Market Report 2022-2027 with Major Profiles of 25 Companies & Industry Guide with Contact Details for 125 Companies

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polymer Emulsions Market - Polymer Types, Applications and End-Use Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polymer Emulsions are most widely consumed in Paints & Coatings, estimated at US$15 billion (46.8% share) in 2021 and forecast to be US$22.26 billion by 2027. The segment is also projected to be the fastest growing application area on a global basis during the period 2022-2027. The overall market for Polymer Emulsions is expected to reach US$33.3 billion in 2022.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global polymer emulsions market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027 with a special focus on pandemic impact during 2019-2021.



The Polymer Emulsion sector had to face adverse consequences, since the major areas where these products are used either curtailed or completely shut down business activities.

Textiles and General Industrial end-use areas for Polymer Emulsions had to face the brunt of major downtrends, with the Building & Construction and Automotive industries also posting a decline in demand between 2019 and 2020, which spilled slightly over to 2021 too.

However, the year 2022 shows hope for recovery, provided the newly detected Omicron variant of the virus as 2021 is subjugated as fast as possible and, as is being widely reported, not cause for major concern.



Research Findings & Coverage

Global Polymer Emulsions market is analyzed in this report with respect to polymer types, applications and end-use sectors

The study exclusively analyzes the market of each polymer type, application and end-use sectors of Polymer Emulsions by major geographic region/country

Polymer Latex Technology Witnesses Advancements

Water-Based Polyurethane Emulsions Gaining Popularity

Waterborne Nano-Emulsions of Polyvinyl Acetate-Polyurethane Coatings in Demand

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 25

The industry guide includes the contact details for 125 companies

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Arkema SA (France)

Asahi Kasei Corp (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

Celanese Corp (United States)

Clariant International Ag (Switzerland)

DIC Corp (Japan)

Dow Chemical Company, The (United States)

Engineered Polymer Solutions (United States)

Gellner Industrial LLC (United States)

Koninklijke Dsm N.V. (Netherlands)

Lubrizol Corp (United States)

Synthomer Plc (United Kingdom)

Trinseo Plc (United States)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Asahi Kasei to Start Acrylonitrile (AN) Production

Solvay and Trillium Enter Agreement on Bio-Based Acrylonitrile

DIC Corporation Acquires SAPICI S.p.A

Trinseo Acquires Heathland B.V.

Asahi Kasei Sign an Agreement with Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd on polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (S-SBR)

Scott Bader and DKSH Enter into Partnership to Distribute Texipol and Texicryl Polymer

Solvay Unveils Reactsurf 0092, a new emulsifier

Clariant AG Launches Emulsogen CPA 100 XS and Emuslogen CPN 100 XS, Two New Polymeric Emulsifier

Mallard Creek Polymers Unveils Tykote 6161 Polymer

BASF and Sanyo Execute MOU on Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs)

Dow to Establish New methyl acrylate production Center in USA

Solvay Develops Phenothiazine LVTT 2330 Solution for Acrylic Monomer Use

Allnex GMBH Showcases Thermoplastics Acrylics (TPA) Portfolio

Dow Strategizes New Polyurethane Solutions

Asahi Kasei Corp to Discontinue its Acrylic Latex and Photocatalyst Coating Businesses

BASF to Expand its Superabsorbent Polymer Business

Trinseo and BASF Join Hands on styrene

TempRite Engineered Polymers from Lubrizon is Vinyl Compatible

Scott Bader Unveils New Functional Polymers

Arkema Launches New acrylic sheet, ShieldUp Flex

Wacker Chemie AG Expands in China

Mallard Creek Polymers, LLC Develops News Acrylic Rovene 97982

Allnex GMBH Unveils Acrylic Dispersions SETAQUA DTM 6918 and SETAQUA DTM 6919

Engineered Polymer Solutions (EPS) Introduces new EPS 2400 Series Acrylic Resins

BASF Expands its Polyurethane Dispersions Business in Spain

Celanese Corporation to Expand its Emulsion Polymers Derivatives Business

Mallard Creek Polymers, LLC Launches Rovene 6120, an Acrylic Emulsion Polymer

NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Celanese Corp (United States)

Dow Chemical Company, The (United States)

Engineered Polymer Solutions (United States)

Gellner Industrial LLC (United States)

Halltech, Inc. (Canada)

Lubrizol Corp (United States)

Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc. (United States)

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (United States)

Specialty Polymers, Inc. (United States)

Stanchem, Inc. (United States)

Trinseo Plc (United States)

EUROPE

Major Market Players

Allnex GmbH (Germany)

Arkema SA (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant International AG (Switzerland)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Scott Bader Company Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Synthomer Plc (United Kingdom)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Zschimmer & Schwarz Holding GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

Asahi Kasei Corp (Japan)

Dairen Chemical Corporation (Taiwan)

DIC Corp (Japan)

Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Visen Industries Limited (India)

