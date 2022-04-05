New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anastomosis Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251014/?utm_source=GNW



The global anastomosis devices market size is expected to reach USD 5.84 billion by 2030. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases is poised to propel the demand for anastomosis devices in the forthcoming years. According to the WHO, an estimated 17.9 million people died from Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) in 2019, which represented 32% of all deaths in the world. It also states that 85% of these deaths are due to strokes and heart attacks. Coronary Heart/Artery Disease (CHD/CAD) is the most common type of heart disease and approximately 805,000 Americans have a heart attack each year. Surgery is crucial for the treatment of such life-threatening diseases, thereby increasing the adoption of anastomosis devices in these surgeries.



The outbreak of COVID-19 impacted elective procedures.Restrictions of COVID-19 resulted in postponements to the number of procedures performed.



Presently most countries have elevated restrictions on elective procedures.Consequently, there would be lucrative demand for anastomosis devices as these procedures start with full force.



Besides, demand for healthier patient outcomes will drive the introduction of advanced technologies in anastomosis devices and promotes market growth. For instance, in October 2020, GI Windows Corp. raised $16.4 million in a Series A-1 funding that involved investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation and others. The funds are allotted to improve the development and clinical trials of the firm’s anastomosis technology.



• Disposable anastomotic devices will continue to dominate the market until 2030, commanding just over 88.0% of the overall revenue share. The growth can be attributed to wide product offering by various market players

• Reusable anastomotic devices are anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of about 6.0% over the forecast period owing to the increasing need to reduce biomedical waste

• Based on application, cardiovascular surgery held the largest share of the market in 2021 owing to the rising prevalence of CHD and the increasing number of CABG procedures around the globe

• The ambulatory care centers & clinics segment is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditure owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and cases of hospital readmissions has encouraged the expansion of outpatient centers

• North America was at the forefront in the global arena owing to the presence of well-structured reimbursement policies, widening base of the target population, and local presence of a large number of key players

• Asia Pacific is expected to register a lucrative CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population, rising incidence of CVD, rapid developments in the healthcare sector, and increasing disposable income

• Key market players are engaged in various strategies such as distribution agreements and product innovation to augment their market penetration. For instance, in November 2020, GI Windows Medical Corp. broadcasted that the self-forming magnetic compression anastomosis device has received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

