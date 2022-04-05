New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251009/?utm_source=GNW



The Europe calcium carbonate market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. The market is predominantly driven by the increasing product utilization in several applications such as paper, plastics, and concrete manufacturing. Calcium carbonate is widely used in industrial fillers due to superior properties such as special white color, light scattering and high brightness and inexpensiveness as compared to wood flour or sawdust. This, in turn, is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.



Growing demand from the rubber industry for nano calcium carbonate as an effective and cheap substitute to carbon black, owing to its superior chemical properties, is expected to propel the demand.Moreover, the rising requirement of upgrading the infrastructure in the region is expected to increase the demand for calcium carbonate in Europe owing to its surged usage in paint, coating, adhesive, and sealant industries.



Growing application of ground calcium carbonate in other end-use applications such as rubber and elastomers, animal and pet feeds, plastic and composites, paints and surface coatings, carpet backing, household products, construction, food and pharmaceutical, glass and ceramics, construction (asphalt, plasters, concrete), fertilizers, and agriculture liming is expected to trigger product growth in the near future.



PCC offers improved opacity and gloss compared to GCC.It is also used as an alternative to additives and wood pulp for manufacturing high-quality paperboard and paper as it is a cost-effective mineral.



In Europe, the market is characterized by the presence of various domestic and global players, such as Imerys, Omya AG, Carmeuse, Lhoist, CALCIT doo, and Nordkalk Corporation among others.Key manufacturers are engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their geographical footprint in the market.



Growing competition in terms of product development is likely to pave way for more opportunities in the end-use application industry such as water treatment, plastics, and paper across the region.



• The GCC segment accounted for revenue share of more than 83.0% in 2021 owing to its high brightness and affordable cost. The product is used in dietary supplements to maintain the strength of muscles, bones, heart, and nervous system which is driving the market

• The industrial fillers segment dominated the application segment and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period as it improves thermal conductivity, energy savings, offers higher output, a faster conversion rate, and reduces shrinkage and warping. Furthermore, the environmental benefits associated with the product in the production of plastics are to propel the demand for the segment over the coming years

• In France, the market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030 in terms of revenue, on account of the favorable government policies and increasing foreign investment are expected to drive the market. Moreover, the rising household income is favoring the growth of the construction sector, which is anticipated to trigger calcium carbonate consumption over the forecast period

• The key market players are adopting various strategies including acquisitions, mergers, geographical expansion, and product portfolio expansion to enhance their market position and to increase their customer base. For instance, in In April 2020, Imerys transformed its calcium carbonate to support the rubber glove manufacturers. This step was taken to meet the unprecedented demand for medical gloves due to the COVID-19 outbreak

