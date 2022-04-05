Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Romania-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

The local units of all of these operators have focussed on upgrading their networks to support mobile broadband and data services. This has been particularly important since the pandemic started in 2020, since when data traffic has increased significantly in response to subscribers having to work and school from home. Fixed-line broadband networks have taken much of the strain, though mobile infrastructure has also been at the forefront.





To develop the mobile sector further, the operators have built up their 5G services. However, these are based on limited spectrum concessions awarded in 2019. They are awaiting a multi-spectrum auction scheduled for late 2021, which will offer them a range of bands suitable for rural and urban environments.



This auction had been suspended at the end of 2020 when the government sought to clarify the conditions by which vendors could contribute to core and non-core networks. In July 2021 the government passed legislation which effectively barred Chinese vendors from participating in Romania’s 5G networks.







The number of mobile subscribers fell marginally in 2020, and this is expected to continue further into 2021, with growth returning in 2022 as customers respond to the greater availability of 5G services. The mobile penetration rate is about 117%, but this should have increased only marginally by 2024.







