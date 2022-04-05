Vietnam $450+ Million Water Purifier Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Water Purifier Market, By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount & Others {Tankless, Smart Purifiers, etc.}), By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media & Others {Nanofiltration, etc.}), By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam Water Purifier Market was valued at USD263.77 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to further grow at a CAGR of 9.21% from 2022E-2027F, to reach a market value of USD451.21 million by 2027F.

The growing demand for clean drinking water and higher prevalence of water borne diseases are driving the growth of the Vietnam Water Purifier Market in the upcoming five years.

Worsening conditions of water resources due to defecation, agricultural runoffs, industrial waste disposals, waste water disposal into rivers, etc. are majorly responsible for the degrading quality of the water. This water is un-fit for drinking and even causes diseases if left untreated.

Due to lack of clean water supply, demand for water purifying equipment is increasing and supporting the growth of the Vietnam Water Purifier Market in the next five years. Also, in the absence of better piped water system and lower proportion of connected households are substantiating the growth of the water purifier, although lack of minimal quality standard of water supply in various regions of the country makes purchase of water purifier useless and pose a threat.

The government may have to install better pipe system and maintain a reservoir storage and cleaning water to provide appropriate water to be further cleaned by water purifier and make it fit for drinking, thereby substantiating the growth of the Vietnam Water Purifier Market in the future five years.



Increased technological advancement, and growing demand for advanced and innovative products may also further aid the growth of the Vietnam Water Purifier Market in the future five years. Under sink water purifiers are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years due to increasing demand for mess free, and aesthetic look for the kitchen interiors.

The equipment is usually installed under the sink, and a faucet is installed beside regular faucet on the sink. The product requires minimal maintenance and is thus cost effective.



Report Scope:

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Vietnam Water Purifier Market.

Karofi Group Joint Stock Company

The Kangaroo Group

Sunhouse Vietnam Co., Ltd.

AO Smith Vietnam Company Limited

Carpa Vietnam Trading Joint Stock Company

Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited

Water Supply, Drainage and Environment Technology Construction Development Joint Stock Company (HTEC)

M Vietnam Co., Ltd

BMS Water Import Company Limited

DuPont Vietnam Limited

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Vietnam Water Purifier Market, By Type:

Under Sink

Counter Top

Faucet Mount

Others

Vietnam Water Purifier Market, By Technology:

RO

UF

UV

Media

Others

Vietnam Water Purifier Market, By Sales Channel:

Retail

Distributor

Direct

E-Commerce

Others

Vietnam Water Purifier Market, By Region:

Northern Vietnam

Southern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

