Medical Spa Market 2022-2028 | Business Overview, New Growth Challenges, Future Opportunities, Sales, Revenue, Key Players, Top Regions, Types and Applications

Medical spas have become more popular in recent years for men and women alike. Medical spas, also called medi-spas or med spas, are a kind of a hybrid between the traditional day spa and a medical clinic.

The global Medical Spa market size is estimated to be worth USD 19320 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 36030 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.9% during the review period.

The Major Players in the Medical Spa Market Are:

Allure Medspa

Biovital Medspa

Canyon Ranch, Inc.

Chiva Som

Clinique La Prairie

Hyatt Corporation

Sciton, Inc.

True Skin Care Center

Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa

Westchase Medspa

Segment by Type

Body Shaping

Hair Removal

Facial Treatments

Tattoo Removal

Scars & Striae

Segment by Application

Men

Women

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

