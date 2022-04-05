Mvix Taps Ryno Colyn to Spearhead Its Interactive Media Services Division

STERLING, Va., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryno Colyn will join Mvix, a leading provider of Pro-AV enterprise solutions, as the Director of User Experience to lead Mvix's new Interactive Media Services Division. Through this new initiative, Mvix furthers its mission in providing content-rich digital signage solutions, focusing on bespoke user experiences for kiosks, virtual concierge, wayfinding, video walls, and interactive digital signage. Colyn will spearhead this division, combining effective content strategy with client-focused managed care services resulting in effective communication with measurable return.

With more than 18 years of experience in digital signage, Ryno Colyn has deployed relevant content strategy, custom animation, and interactive experiences on touch screen devices for Edgars, Adidas, KFC, Old Mutual, MTN, and more. His expertise focuses on aligning innovative digital experiences with business objectives and brand guidelines. Colyn will spearhead the same at the newly-established Mvix Interactive Media Services Division.

A winning content strategy has many components, but to Colyn, nothing is more important than relevancy. "Relevant content will offer significantly greater value to clients and will ensure future engagement," said Ryno. "This measurable and relevant content is vital to the return on the investment for a client or brand," stated Colyn. "I love creating digital solutions to solve business challenges. Implementing user data provides the building blocks to a sustainable content strategy. I'm excited to execute these strategies at Mvix."

Colyn will nurture and expand Mvix relationships primarily focusing on retail, banking, education, healthcare, and corporate communications verticals. Through the new Interactive Media Services Division, clients will be able to engage visitors with innovative and customizable user interfaces paired with Mvix's content-rich digital signage software and players. Ryno's extensive experience in managing large-scale experiential projects will bolster and support Mvix's vision for future-forward interactive media solutions that will evolve Mvix's B2B business in the Pro-AV space.

"Our market's increasing demand for relevant, ROI-heavy content strategies drives our Media Services team to consistently innovate," said Mike Kilian, Executive Vice President at Mvix. "Colyn's global track record in this arena will help clients achieve unprecedented success in maximizing outcomes with their multi-channel interactive experiences."

With this new division, Mvix will expand its efforts in cultivating long-term partnerships with strategic systems integrators and distribution partners. It will also focus on driving engagement for interactive media solutions continuing its mission to provide creative and content-rich full-service digital signage solutions to its clients.

