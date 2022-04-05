Saudi Arabia $9.84 Bn Cybersecurity Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security & Others), By Solution Type, By Deployment Mode, By End-User Industry, By Region, By Top Emirates, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian Cybersecurity Market valued at USD3618.90 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.98% to reach the value of USD9845.26 million by 2026.

The surge in efforts by the government to diversify the income sources and reduce the dependency on the oil industry, growing digitization of public and private institutions, and increasing concerns about cyber-attacks are the primary factors driving the demand for the Saudi Arabian Cybersecurity Market in the forecast period.



High-end investments by the government for the development of the IT infrastructure of the country and the imposition of strict government regulations emphasizing the need for cybersecurity solutions to secure confidential public data are accelerating the demand for cybersecurity solutions in the country.

The onset of COVID-19 contributed significantly to increasing the growth of the Saudi Arabian Cybersecurity Market as the organizations provided the facility of work from home to their employees to protect them from getting infected. The shift to digital remote platforms increased the organizations' spending on advanced cybersecurity solutions to ensure data privacy and security.

Rapid advancements in the technology, adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and deployment of 5G technology are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Saudi Arabian Cybersecurity Market in the forecast period.



The Saudi Arabian Cybersecurity Market is divided into security type, solution type, deployment mode, end-user industry, company, and regional distribution.



Based on deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. The cloud model is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. The rapid adoption of cloud technology by organizations and institutions as they offer several advantages over on-premises models such as scalability, flexibility, and affordability are driving the demand for cloud technology throughout the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type:

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Content Security

Others

Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market, By Solution Type:

Firewall

Antivirus & Anti Malware

Risk & Compliance Management

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Encryption & Decryption

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Infrastructure Security

Others

Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market, By End-User Industry:

Government

BFSI

Corporates/Private Organizations

Retail

Healthcare

Education Technology

Others

Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market, By Region:

Central

Eastern

Western

Rest of Saudi Arabia

Competitive Landscape:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Saudi Arabian Cybersecurity Market.

International Business Machine Corporation (IBM)

McAfee Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

FORTINET, INC.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Trend Micro, Inc

FireEye, Inc.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS).

Tenable, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NEC Corporation

