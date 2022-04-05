Plant Growth Regulators Market Worth USD 7.16 Billion by 2028 | Plant Growth Regulators Industry CAGR of 9.94% by 2021-2028

Pune, India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant growth regulators market size was USD 3.23 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 3.69 billion in 2021 to USD 7.16 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.94% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Plant Growth Regulators Market, 2021-2028.”

The growing demand for high-quality food grains is expected to amplify the demand for plant growth regulators during the mentioned time frame.

COVID-19 Impact

Commotions in Supply Chain Management amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Decelerate Growth

Farmers of all kinds have been facing the influence of the COVID-19 disaster from social distancing guidelines to travel constraints and market closures. From a utilization viewpoint, smallholder farmers throughout emerging nations are among those at larger risk of an economic effect triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as even the least price instabilities in product price can have considerable effects on their businesses.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/plant-growth-regulators-market-103064

List of Key Players Covered in the Plant Growth Regulators Market Report

BASF SE (Mannheim, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Corteva, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.)

Syngenta AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Nufarm Ltd. (Melbourne, Australia)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Ehime, Japan)

UPL Limited (Mumbai, India)

FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Tata Chemicals Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co., Ltd (Sichuan, China)

Segments

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into Cytokinins (CKs), auxins, gibberellins, ethylene, and others. The cytokinins segment held a dominant share of the market in 2020.

By crop type, the market is classified into cereals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and others.

In terms of region, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

We offer our reports which are directed with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering accurate material. Our scholars have applied a data navigation method which further aids us to offer reliable predictions and test the general market dynamics precisely. Further, our analysts have gained admittance to several international as well as domestically funded catalogues for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals capitalize only in fundamental zones.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/plant-growth-regulators-market-103064

Driving Factors

Growing Requirement for Improved Crop Productivity Stoked by Government Sustenance

The rising necessity for refining crop productivity pooled with growing consumption across the world is bolstering the plant growth regulators market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has further amplified the demand for cereals globally. India, China, Russia, the U.S., Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, and France are among the prime cereal-producing nations across the globe. Moreover, rising population and fluctuating consumer lifestyles are creating prime demand for all sorts of crops, most remarkably cereals across the globe. This is expected to boost market growth.

Regional Insights

The U.K. is anticipated to develop as a prime market for plant growth regulators over the forecast period. France emerged as the biggest market for PGRs in Europe in 2020 with 21.97% plant growth regulators market share. The country is estimated to preserve its position over the forecast period.

The U.S. dominated the North America PGRs market in 2020. Various producers are present in the U.S. market.

Asia Pacific is projected to display substantial growth prospects for the market, owing to the growing flexible income and refining the standard of living in the region.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/plant-growth-regulators-market-103064

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Market Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Cytokinins Auxins Gibberellins Ethylene Others By Crop Type Cereals Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Turf & Ornamentals Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/plant-growth-regulators-market-103064

Competitive Landscape

Inventive Product Launch Declarations by Crucial Players to Boost Market Growth

The important players implement numerous tactics to boost their position in the market as leading companies. One such notable stratagem is procuring companies to boost the brand value among users. Another fundamental strategy is intermittently presenting inventive products with comprehensive study of the market and its target audience.

Industry Development

March 2021: Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., a Japanese chemical company, presented its novel series of plant growth inhibitors in Brazil under the FYSIUM brand. The novel product was designed to ripen apples and delay their post-harvest quality to last for longer time.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, and Others), By Source (Synthetic Chemicals and Biologicals), By Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Others), By Crop Type, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Fruit Ripening Agents Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ethylene, Ethrel, Propylene, Glycol, Calcium Carbide, Others), By Application (Climacteric Fruits, Non-climacteric Fruits) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com