Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Markets Report 2022: Public Cloud Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share During 2023-2027

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud & Private Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market stood at USD149.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.31% in the forecast period, to reach USD441.26 billion by 2027.

Increasing investments for the development of IT infrastructure by leading authorities and market players, growing internet penetration and rise in the demand for data backup and security to protect critical information are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in the forecast period.



Rapid digitalization of organizations is generating large volume of data. The cost-saving benefits of convenience of using the digital technology is proliferating the demand for various type of software for different purposes. Software as a Service saves the software applications and critical information on cloud platform which eliminates the need to invest in purchasing and maintaining local infrastructure.

They remove the need to manually back-up the data by allowing timely backups which ensures the data integrity and security in an organization. However, high implementation costs and difficulty in integrating hybrid infrastructure may hinder the growth of the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in the forecast period.



The public cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Public cloud offers several advantages such as high flexibility, scalability, no maintenance costs and have lower complexity than the other cloud models. The growing advancements in technology and the rise in the number of vendors offering are supporting the adoption of public cloud by organizations.



The top players operating in the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market are

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

VMware Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Adobe Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Workday Inc.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Application

Customer Relationship Management

Content Communication & Collaboration

Business Intelligence/Analytics

Enterprise Resource Planning

Human Resource Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By End-User

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Oil & Gas

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

