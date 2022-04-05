Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Markets Report 2022: Public Cloud Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share During 2023-2027

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud & Private Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market stood at USD149.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.31% in the forecast period, to reach USD441.26 billion by 2027.
Increasing investments for the development of IT infrastructure by leading authorities and market players, growing internet penetration and rise in the demand for data backup and security to protect critical information are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in the forecast period.
Rapid digitalization of organizations is generating large volume of data. The cost-saving benefits of convenience of using the digital technology is proliferating the demand for various type of software for different purposes. Software as a Service saves the software applications and critical information on cloud platform which eliminates the need to invest in purchasing and maintaining local infrastructure.
They remove the need to manually back-up the data by allowing timely backups which ensures the data integrity and security in an organization. However, high implementation costs and difficulty in integrating hybrid infrastructure may hinder the growth of the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in the forecast period.
The public cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Public cloud offers several advantages such as high flexibility, scalability, no maintenance costs and have lower complexity than the other cloud models. The growing advancements in technology and the rise in the number of vendors offering are supporting the adoption of public cloud by organizations.
The top players operating in the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market are
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- VMware Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Adobe Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Workday Inc.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc.
- ServiceNow, Inc.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Application
- Customer Relationship Management
- Content Communication & Collaboration
- Business Intelligence/Analytics
- Enterprise Resource Planning
- Human Resource Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Others
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By End-User
- IT & Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Oil & Gas
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- South America
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vp9t6
Attachment