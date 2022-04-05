Rainscreen Cladding Market is Projected to Hit USD 17.17 Billion by 2027 | Rainscreen Cladding Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% During 2020-2027

Pune, India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rainscreen cladding market size is projected to reach USD 17.17 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Booming growth in the global construction industry will drive the progress of this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Rainscreen Cladding Market, 2020-2027”. A recent research study released by Oxford Economics and Global Construction Perspectives stated that global construction output value will reach USD 15.5 trillion by 2030, surging at a prolific 85% from current levels with the average year-on-year growth standing at 3.9%. According to the study, China, India, and the US will account for 57% of this rise, thereby driving the growth of the construction industry worldwide. Rainscreen claddings are vital components in a building as these materials provide a tough shield for the building’s exterior, protecting the inner layers from harsh weather agents and anomalies such as storms. Thus, expansion of construction activities across the globe will augur well for the growth of this market in the forthcoming years.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rainscreen-cladding-market-102809

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the rain-screen cladding market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Dow (U.S.)

FunderMax (Austria)

Merson Group (U.S.)

SFS Intec (Switzerland)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (Denmark)

Trespa International B.V. (Netherlands)

Carea Group (France)

Sotech Optima Company (UK)

Kingspan Group (Ireland)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

As per the report, the market value stood at USD 10,099.8 million in 2019. It also contains the following:

In-depth analysis of all the market segments;

Detailed evaluation of the market drivers, trends, and hindrances;

Accurate projections of the upcoming market opportunities; and

A comprehensive examination of the regional developments and competitive dynamics of the market.

Market Restraint

Coronavirus Outbreak to Subdue Market Prospects for 2020

The novel coronavirus has triggered a damaging global economic downturn and has affected activities in numerous sectors, including building and construction. According to the European International Contractors group, construction output is likely to decline between 20% and 40% as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, governments in many countries have imposed partial or complete lockdowns as they struggle to devise an effective plan to battle the pandemic as well as revive the economy simultaneously. Worker-absenteeism at construction sites has spiked in the past couple of months due to concerns surrounding catching the infection. For instance, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) reported that over 30% of construction workers have been staying away from sites, fearing getting infected by the virus. In sum, the rainscreen cladding market growth will be moderate in 2020 as the COVID-19 outbreak has stalled construction projects around the world.

Regional Analysis

Europe to Offer Lucrative Prospects; North America to Grow Substantially

With a market size standing at USD 4,424.8 million in 2019, Europe is anticipated to dominate the rainscreen cladding market share in the coming years owing to promising progress in the construction activities for industrial and residential purposes. Furthermore, credit infrastructure in the region is strong and is supportive to the construction industry, which is ensuring the stability of this market in Europe.

The market growth in North America is expected to consider on account of governmental support to commercial and infrastructure projects and schemes. On the other hand, in Asia-Pacific, the market outlook is optimistic owing to the heavy investments being made into the construction sector by governments and private entities in the region.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/rainscreen-cladding-market-102809

Competitive Landscape

Development of Energy-efficient Solutions by Companies to Fire up Competition

Key players in this market are breaching established frontiers of innovation and creating products that align with the present need of boosting energy-efficiency of buildings in urban areas. Launch of advanced and sustainable solutions is aiding these companies to cement their position in the market and gain a decisive edge against other competitors.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Material, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Composite Material Metal Terracotta Fiber Cement High Pressure Laminate Others



Industry Developments:

September 2019: The Swiss chemical major, Sika AG, expanded its Vertical Glass series of products by introducing the SikaTack® Panel-50. The new offering features a neutral curing silicone, which has superior mechanical strength and high elasticity. Aesthetically pleasing, the solution also ensures indoor comfort and promotes energy-efficiency of the building.

The Swiss chemical major, Sika AG, expanded its Vertical Glass series of products by introducing the SikaTack® Panel-50. The new offering features a neutral curing silicone, which has superior mechanical strength and high elasticity. Aesthetically pleasing, the solution also ensures indoor comfort and promotes energy-efficiency of the building. July 2019: NVELOPE, a subsidiary of the Switzerland-based SFS Group, engineered the NVF2F vertical cladding support system that facilitates quick installation of floor-to-floor placement of rainscreen facades. The rail system and the high-strength aluminum bracket also enhances the vertical strength of the rainscreen cladding.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/rainscreen-cladding-market-102809

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter