Iodine Market is Projected to Hit USD 1,283.0 Million by 2027 | Iodine Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% During 2020-2027

Pune, India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global iodine market size is projected to reach USD 1,283.0 million by the end of 2027. The increasing applications of the product will bode well for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Iodine Market, 2020-2027, the market was worth USD 915.9 million and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Shutdowns in Manufacturing Units will have a Negative Impact on Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a negative impact on several industries across the world. Due to the strict measures taken to curb the spread of the disease, companies are looking to operate remotely or through constrained operative environment. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. The shutdowns in manufacturing units have had an adverse impact on manufacturers in the iodine market. Moreover, lack of laborers and inadequate workforce will bring mining and extraction activities to a complete halt.

Iodine is a type of mineral that is naturally found in oceanic water bodies or oil. It is widely used as a catalyst in polymer manufacturing due to its favorable properties. The product is also used as an additive in animal feed. The growing awareness regarding the consumption of iodine in specified amounts will reduce the side effect of excess consumption. The increasing research activities associated with iodine and its applications across diverse industry verticals will emerge in favor of growth of the global market. Accounting to the increasing applications of the product, there are several large scale companies operating across the world. The increasing applications and subsequently rising product demand will create a platform for growth for the companies operating in the market.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the iodine market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Cosayach Compañía De Salitre Y Yodo (Chile)

Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd (Japan)

Kanto Natural Gas Development Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toho Earthtech Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GODO SHIGEN Co., Ltd. (Japan)

SQM S.A. (Chile)

Iofina plc (UK)

ISE CHEMICALS CORPORATION (Japan)

IOCHEM Corporation (USA)

Algorta Norte SA (Chile)

Other Players

Applications across Diverse Industry Verticals will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report highlights a few of the major industry developments of recent times and discusses their impact on the global market. The increasing applications of iodine across diverse industry verticals have certainly encouraged companies to invest more in the R&D section. The presence of several large scale companies provides impetus to the growth of the market. Iodine is not just used in medical applications but also in cosmetics food and beverages and other large scale sectors. Although medical properties have been highlighted, the substance is also widely used in cosmetics as a coloring agent due to its elusive color. Their increasing investments in RMD will widen the application scope of the product in the coming years. Iodine is said to have exceptional medical properties although excessive consumption can also have a few negative effects.

Europe to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Bode well for Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market Trends across five major regions. Among all regions, the market in Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in the coming years. The presence of several large scale as well as regional companies in countries such as Germany, France, and the UK will contribute to the growth of the market. The increasing healthcare expenditure will also have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in Europe was worth USD 360.9 million and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years. Besides Europe, the market in North America will rise at a considerable pace driven by the increasing demand for the product in this region.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Iodine Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued...!

