Global $27+ Million Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 6.20% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

The "Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Endoscope, Visualization Systems, Software, Electronic), by Application (Diagnostic, Surgery), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centre, Diagnostic Centre), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" report has been added to VantageMarketResearch offering.



Synopsis:

The global Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market size is expected to reach over USD 39351.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period, starting from USD 27,429.1 Million in 2021.

Endoscopy is the insertion of a long, thin tube directly into the body through natural opening like mouth to observe an internal organ or tissue in detail. It can also perform other tasks such as imaging and minor surgery. Endoscopy is believe to be the gamechanger in the field of non-invasive surgery and minimal invasive surgery. The growing elderly population with various comorbidities, increasing numbers of gastrointestinal issues, cancers, and other chronic diseases with the rising number of hospitals, and technological advancement are some the major factors that will drive the growth of Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market in the coming years. In addition, the rising demand for endoscopic procedure due to its nature of being non-invasive or minimally invasive, preference given by the medical professionals to use endoscopy equipment’s equipped with technologically advanced cameras and light source and the growing interest and adaptability of various hospitals for Endoscopy will spur the growth of Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market in the forecast period. Furthermore, as per the report published by the Lancet Commission on Global Surgery, over 75% of cancer patients require surgery. This will increase the demand for non-invasive surgery or minimally invasive surgery due to unstable medical condition of the cancer patients and will contribute in the growth of Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market in the approaching years.

Moreover, the use disposable endoscopic components to minimize the procedure cost as well as the chance of cross-contamination will further drive the market growth in the coming years. The recent FDA approvals, reimbursement policies for endoscopic surgery by various insurance companies, shorter recovery time & minimal postoperative complications are estimated to further enhance the market growth during the forecast period. However, the increased interest of patients tin the field of Ayurveda, high expense of endoscopy equipment and lack of awareness in underdeveloped regions can constraint the growth of market.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Endoscopy Equipment and Software market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% during the forecast period.

The Endoscopy Equipment and Software market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 27,429.10 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 39351.20 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Endoscopy Equipment and Software market.



List of Prominent Players in the Global Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market:

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Ethicon Inc. (U.S.)

Medtronic Plc (U.S.)

HOYA Corporation (Japan)

Smith & Nephew (the U.K.)

B. Braun (Germany)

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (U.S.)

and CONMED Corporation (U.S.)

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Increase in the requirement for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases

Endoscopy procedures are minimally invasive or non-invasive surgeries done through either natural opening like mouth or one or more small incisions, small tubes, tiny cameras, and surgical instruments. The advantages like less pain, quicker recoveries, short or no hospital stay, less complications during surgery, less postoperative complication care makes endoscopic surgery more favourable, which will drive the market in coming years. Also with various insurance companies recognizing endoscopic surgery in developed and developing countries like US, UK, India, Australia, Germany, Canada and others the demand for endoscopy is rising, which in turn will contribute in growth of market in future. The rising use of endoscopy to detect disease like cancer, orthopaedic diseases, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal issues and gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD) and target diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative, infectious, immune, metabolic, and cardiovascular diseases, will increase the requirement for Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market in the forecast period.

Challenges: Shortage of trained physicians and endoscopists.

To carry out endoscopic procedures, trained professionals and surgeons are required. But there is a shortage of, trained professionals and surgeons worldwide, which will restrict the growth of market. Trained professionals effectively conduct endoscopy procedures and prevents the spread of infections in endoscopy facilities. The shortage of trained physicians is expected to hamper the growth of Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market in coming years.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/endoscopy-equipment-and-software-market-1419

Regional Trends:

In 2021, North America acquired highest revenue share in the market for endoscopy devices, due to reimbursement policies for endoscopic procedures in the US insurance market, increased number of patients of cancer, high investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, strong focus on research to improve endoscopy techniques, and the implementation of a new funding model by Canadian hospitals.

Besides, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show highest growth during the coming years, because to growth in population, increase in number of patients of chronic diseases, an increasing number of gastrointestinal disorder patients and improvement in healthcare facilities.

The endoscopy devices market in the Europe region is expected to increase significantly over the upcoming years due to the technical improvements in endoscopes that can be used to detect diseases, increase in the rate of diseases that need endoscopy devices. In addition, other factors such as the usage of new and advanced endoscopic equipment, including capsule endoscopes, robot-aided endoscopy, and ultra-high-definition visualization systems, are expected to boost the Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market expansion in the years to come.

Recent Development:

· In Feb 2022, American society for gastroenterologist Endoscopy announced that with the help of Medtronic Plc through the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program it aims to provide colorectal cancer screening technologies in low income and underserved communities across the United States which will include the donation of 50 Medtronic GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules.

· In Oct 2021, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) introduced EI-740D/S which is the first dual-channel endoscope cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for both upper and lower gastrointestinal applications. It provides higher quality of imaging and enables dual channel diameters of 3.7mm and 3.2mm, facilitating the use of a range of endotherapy devices.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market?

How will the Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market?

What is the Endoscopy Equipment and Software market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market throughout the forecast period?

The report on the Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



This market titled “ Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market ” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product

• Endoscope

• Visualization Systems

• Software

• Electronic

• Mechanical

• Accessories



• Application

• Diagnostic

• Surgery



• End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Centre

• Diagnostic Centre Region & Counties Covered • North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Olympus Corporation (Japan)



• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany)



• Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)



• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)



• Stryker Corporation (U.S.)



• Ethicon Inc. (U.S.)



• Medtronic Plc (U.S.)



• HOYA Corporation (Japan)



• Smith & Nephew (the U.K.)



• B. Braun (Germany)



• JOHNSON & JOHNSON (U.S.)



• and CONMED Corporation (U.S.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

