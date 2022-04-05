Sentient Brands Holdings Inc.’s Management Team has Experience in Building World-Class Brands such as Hugo Boss, Victoria's Secret, Versace, and Bath & Body Works

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (OTC Markets: SNBH) (“Sentient Brands” and the “Company”) (www.sentientbrands.com), a next-level product and brand development company with a strategic mission to innovate luxury lifestyle brands within the $115 billion global prestige beauty and personal care market space, reports on the Company's management team which has extensive experience in building world-class brands such as Hugo Boss, Victoria's Secret, Versace, and Bath & Body Works.



The Company’s Chief Brand & Innovation Officer, James Mansour, has a proven history of developing and scaling world-class consumer lifestyle brands. Mr. Mansour is an award-winning branding authority who works closely with Global Brands to ensure success. He was instrumental in the development of many brands that have become icons in the marketplace and multi-billion-dollar businesses, including Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. He has also created award-winning work for 3M, Dupont Corian, and many other Global Giants.

James Mansour leads the Company’s product development efforts and marketing strategies across all media, providing clarity, consistency, and engaging interactivity at every touch point with the Company’s customers.

James Mansour states, “Wellness and science, art and technology can’t be separated anymore - we’re in a new era of augmented experience. I'm most excited about the Company’s drive to integrate each of our brands within the metaverse, while incorporating AI and emerging technologies. We are obsessed with what’s next in consumer brands and anticipate the cutting edge of the consumer zeitgeist.

My experiential branding background allows us to weave synesthetic reality experiences throughout our ‘brandscapes’ - from Web3.0 and social media to NFT's and interactive product displays.”

Cathy Hackl, known as the ‘Godmother of the Metaverse’, provides further perspective in a recent Wired Insider feature article entitled, ‘Into the Metaverse’: “Web 1.0 connected information and you got the internet. Web 2.0 connected people, and you got social media. Web 3.0 connects people, places, and things. Right now we’re at the end of 2.0 and starting 3.0".









GIFs accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.sentientbrands.com/press-releases

Matt Levine, a Bloomberg columnist, also recently stated: “A basic premise of Web3 is that every product is simultaneously an investment opportunity.”

James Mansour continues, “We are planning interactive installations; interiors and exteriors that feature ‘phygital’ immersive customer-interaction zones linked to new mobile apps that will help navigate through the retail stores, to the product, and back to online in novel ways. Allowing guests to play an active part in Web3 brand experience augmentations that seamlessly adapt whether they are engaged physically or digitally is key to our long-term vision for the company.”

“We named our company Sentient Brands to set us apart from conventional CPG's - Sentient comes from the Latin, it describes a heightened ability to feel, to perceive, and express awareness or responsiveness. Sentient Brands values our customers’ personal well-being as much as we value the sacred well-being of our planet. We believe successful brands must be responsible brands that respect nature and humankind and prepare a better world for future generations.”, James Mansour concludes.

The Company’s Chief Operating Officer, George Furlan, brings more than 20 years of extensive expertise in building and expanding early stage, mid-tier & global brands. Mr. Furlan provides creative, strategic, and operational support to a diverse range of fashion and lifestyle companies, including Fleur du Mal, Raleigh Denim, and Post-Imperial. As President of NAHM, Mr. Furlan built the organization and infrastructure and guided a successful global launch for Tommy Hilfiger. Earlier, he relaunched the Hugo Boss luxury division and directed its sales for the Americas. As a former director of sales and merchandising for Versace, he led sales, merchandising and marketing efforts for their US and Canadian markets.

George Furlan states, “I am obsessed with three things: Tomorrow’s world, today’s culture, and talent. You need to have empathy with tomorrow’s world and the way people live and think. Getting close to the consumer is one of the holy grails of the luxury space. You need to understand the evolution of culture and storytelling. My broad-based background in developing and operating global fashion lifestyle companies affords me this perspective. One of the things that differentiates us at Sentient Brands is the collective experience and historical successes of our executive team.”



About Sentient Brands Holdings Inc.

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (“Sentient Brands” and the “Company”) (www.sentientbrands.com) is a next-level product and brand development company with a strategic mission to innovate luxury lifestyle brands within the Wellness and Beauty market space.

Sentient Brands’ strategic pillars are:

1) A luxury consumer focus

2) High-performance ingredients

3) Environmental responsibility

These three components form the foundation of the Company’s strategy for long-term success and investor retention.

Sentient Brands, whose credo is, “We build brands people love,” is led by successful C-Suite executives rooted in luxury brand-building. As a team, the Company strives to deliver a high-performance culture, add value to its shareholders and enhance the lives of its consumers.

Sentient Brands recently announced its launch of Oeuvre, a breakthrough luxury brand at the forefront of a movement uniting the worlds of wellness and science in luxuriously clean, high-performing skincare.

Each product in the Company’s Oeuvre product line is ‘charged’ with the Œ Complex, a proprietary formulation of Bio-Actives + Gemstone + CBD infusions, synergistically balanced to provide transformative results that activate and revitalize the skin every day.

More on Sentient Brands Holdings Inc.:

www.sentientbrands.com

https://www.instagram.com/sentientbrands/

More on Oeuvre Skincare:

www.oeuvreskincare.com

https://www.instagram.com/oeuvre_skincare/

Forward-Looking Statements:



Contact:

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc.

646-202-2897

info@sentientbrands.com

