Solar Simplified and the Town of Lancaster Bring Community Solar and Energy Savings to New York Residents

CHICAGO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supervisor Ron Ruffino led Lancaster's bold adoption of solar energy, enrolling Lancaster's municipal buildings and accounts in Solar Simplified's Community Solar projects. Energy savings for these accounts topped $4,500 in 2021, funds that would've otherwise come from local taxpayers' dollars.

Over 700 Lancaster residents and local businesses also enrolled in Solar Simplified's Community Solar project located in Troupsburg, New York, which allows homeowners, renters, and businesses to benefit from clean energy produced by the solar farm, lowering their monthly utility bills. Participants received substantial savings on their energy bills over the course of 2021, averaging over $100 per customer.

In addition to helping deliver $75,000 in total energy savings to the town's public and private sectors, Solar Simplified also made $45,000 in civic contributions to the Town of Lancaster in 2021. Supervisor Ruffino envisions his town's efforts to advance community solar, along with Solar Simplified, contributing to the financial and environmental benefit of his constituents.

"The partnership with Solar Simplified has provided the Town of Lancaster cost savings for our facilities, but even more importantly for our residents," Ruffino explains. "New York State has an aggressive plan to support solar projects, and my feeling is that we should jump on board as early as possible to realize proven savings for our residents."

Aviv Shalgi, co-founder and CEO of Solar Simplified, anticipates more New York residents realizing the benefits of Community Solar.

"We're already working with municipalities across New York state to deliver much-needed savings to residents," Shalgi explains. "The positive response we've seen in the Town of Lancaster has piqued the interest of other leaders throughout the state — at a time when energy savings are at a premium."

Residents, businesses, and municipalities interested in learning more about Solar Simplified and Community Solar can contact Solar Simplified at (888) 420-9831 or cs@solarsimplified.com for details and enrollment information.

About Solar Simplified

Solar Simplified is a Community Solar platform that seamlessly matches homeowners, renters, and businesses with local solar farms. With no annual membership or enrollment fees, upfront costs or lengthy contracts, Solar Simplified makes connecting to renewable solar energy simple and transparent. In turn, participants help support locally produced clean energy and save money on their energy bills.

