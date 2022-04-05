Global nurse call systems market size to manifest robust proliferation through 2027

Pune, India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global nurse call systems market is slated to manifest robust growth during 2021-2027, ascribed to the factors like elevated proportion of the geriatric population, and dearth of qualified nurses leading to necessity of their effective management for quality patient care.





The study lists the companies that are intended to contribute to overall revenue and redefine competitive trends during the forecast period by describing the strategies used and key developments that are likely to occur in the business environment.

For those unaware, nurse call systems are innovative systems that improve the communication between patients and healthcare providers by helping in alerting nurses on time, quick responsiveness, enhanced operational efficiency, etc., especially in the case of emergencies.

Moreover, huge investments employed by the government for the expansion of healthcare sector, combined with immense technological advancements in the field like automatic nurse calling system that uses audiovisuals to signal the nurses in locating the patients are likely to expedite the progress of industry in the forthcoming years.

Contrastingly, enormous costs involved in the implementation of such systems, along with strict regulatory norms concerning privacy breaches are parameters estimated to challenge the growth of global nurse call systems industry during the review period.

Segmental overview:

In terms of technology aspect, the wired communication vertical was worth USD 896 million in the year 2020 and is predicted to grow at 10.1% CAGR during the analysis period, given the advent of novel systems that provide accurate outcomes, aiding in excellent patient care.

Regarding product type, the integrated communication systems segment was valued at USD 561 million in 2020 and is slated to expand at 10.5% CAGR during the stipulated period, owing to the rising demand for such systems in healthcare facilities.

From an application standpoint, the alarm & communication vertical was worth USD 595 million in 2020 and is expected to rise at 10.5% CAGR through 2027, on account of features of nurse call system like alerting the caregivers.

Based on end-use ambit, the hospitals vertical of worldwide nurse call systems industry recorded a notable valuation of USD 1,037 million in 2020, because of several advantages of the system like high success rate, efficient work, and availability of board-certified skilled doctors.

Regional analysis:

Acclaimed researchers cite that Latin America market observed a revenue of USD 94 million in 2020 and is poised to exhibit a robust growth rate of 11.3% during the assessment timeframe, attributed to the accelerated adoption of nurse call systems in healthcare facilities, coupled with the increasing elderly population who require close care.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Wireless Communication Equipment

Wired Communication Equipment

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

Button Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Alarms & Communications

Fall Detection & Prevention

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By End-use (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Nursing and Assisted Living Centers

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Asia Pacific

India

Australia

Japan

South Korea

China

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Fujian Quanzhou Huanyutong Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hillrom Services Inc.

Cornell Communications

Stanley Healthcare Solutions

Schrack Seconet AG

West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc.

Austco Healthcare Limited

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Ascom Group

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology

1.1 Market definition

1.2 Base estimates & working

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data validation

1.5 Data sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Nurse call system industry 360 degree synopsis, 2016 - 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Technology trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Application trends

2.1.5 End-use trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Nurse Call Systems Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry impact factors

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.7.1 Company matrix analysis, 2020

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Nurse Call Systems Market, By Technology

4.1 Key segment trends

4.2 Wired communication equipment

4.2.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3 Wireless communication equipment

4.3.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Nurse Call Systems Market, By Product

5.1 Key segment trends

5.2 Button systems

5.2.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3 Mobile systems

5.3.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4 Intercom systems

5.4.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5 Integrated communication systems

5.5.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Nurse call systems Market, By Application

6.1 Key segment trends

6.2 Fall detection & prevention

6.2.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3 Workflow support

6.3.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4 Wanderer control

6.4.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.5 Alarms & communications

6.5.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Nurse call systems Market, By End-use

7.1 Key segment trends

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3 Nursing and assisted living centers

7.3.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4 Home care settings

7.4.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Nurse call systems Market, By Region

