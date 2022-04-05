Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - Hibernian Reit Plc - Ordinary Shares

| Source: Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd

London, UNITED KINGDOM

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.    KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. (“Dimensional”), in its capacity as investment manager and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment managers. Dimensional and its affiliates expressly disclaim beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3
Company dealt inHibernian REIT plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)€0.10 ordinary shares
Date of dealing4 April 2022

2.    INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS


(a)    Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 LongShort
 Number (%)Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities10,172,989 (1.537%) 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)  
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell  
Total10,172,989 (1.537%) 

(b)    Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:LongShort
 Number (%)Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities  


(2) Derivatives (other than options)		  


(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell		  
Total  

1.    DEALINGS (Note 4)


(a)    Purchases and sales



Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)
Sale20,809EUR 1.6153

(b)    Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction

(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)		Price per unit

(Note 5)
    

(c)    Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)    Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType, e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
       

(ii)    Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)
   

(d)    Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)
  N/A

2.    OTHER INFORMATION


Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            NO

Date of disclosure5 April 2022
Contact nameThomas Hone
Telephone number+44 20 3033 3419
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connectedN/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)N/A