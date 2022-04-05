Insights on the Chromatography Software Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu and Bruker Among Others

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chromatography Software Market By Deployment, By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chromatography Software Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Chromatography is the procedure of segregating various components of a mixture based on the relative amounts of every component or solute distributed between a moving fluid stream, known as a contiguous stationary phase, and the mobile phase.

The stationary phase could be either solid or liquid while the mobile phase could be either a liquid or a gas. In addition, chromatography procedures are widely utilized in numerous applications across different industries like biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food production, genetic engineering, diagnostics, and drug discovery & water analysis.

Moreover, this technique is one of the crucial biophysical techniques, which helps in the identification, separation, and purification of the various components of a mixture for qualitative and quantitative analysis. Through this technique, proteins are purified on the basis of their characteristics like total charge, size & shape, hydrophobic groups that exist on the surface, and binding capability with the stationary phase. For protein purification, column chromatography is the widely adopted technique.

The growth of the chromatography software market is surging due to the increasing adoption of chromatography software over traditional software. Along with that, the rising demand for chromatography techniques in numerous industry segments to segregate very complicated compounds is expected to propel the growth and demand for chromatography software in the market. Although, the high equipment cost attached to this chromatography software is estimated to hamper the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the workflows of the healthcare sector across the globe. Numerous industries were compelled to shut down temporarily in the pandemic. Though, the pandemic has a positive impact on the demand for different services or tools like chromatography technologies including liquid chromatography. It is because chromatography is an effective laboratory analytical method, which is used by researchers to understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and develop vaccines, therapies, and diagnostic tools to help patients to fight against the COVID-19.

Market Growth Factors:

Growing applications of chromatography in different fields

There is an increase in the applications of chromatography techniques across numerous fields like chemical, pharmaceutical industries, environmental testing laboratories, food industry, and forensic science, which is estimated to open new growth avenues for the market in the coming years. Additionally, the high adoption of chromatography techniques in drug discovery procedures is also fueling the growth of the chromatography market.

Constant development in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications

Gas chromatography is among the most popular analytical techniques used in the petroleum sector. It is owing to its high sensitivity for volatile components. There is rising usage of specialized gas chromatography columns in petroleum analysis, with constant expectations from the industry for improved columns, which boost the overall analytical performance and chromatographic efficiency.

Market Restraining Factor:

Chromatography instruments are not cost-effective

Chromatography instruments have various advanced functionalities and features, due to which, the price of these instruments is high. However, the cost of these instruments differs according to the applications. These instruments are utilized across the pharmaceutical sector since they utilize capillary columns to segregate compounds such as hydrogen, oxygen, and methane. Small- & medium-sized enterprises in sectors like food & beverage, oil & gas, and biotech & pharmaceutical, and research & academic institutions are demanding more such systems for their procedures. Thus, the amount of money spent on such systems has substantially increased.

Deployment Outlook

Based on Deployment, the market is segmented into Web & Cloud-Based and On-premise. The on-premise software provides various features like data security & privacy, simple retrieval of data, and easy access to data. Along with that, the option of personalization, convenient installation, and full control of the operations and working of the software is expected to increase the adoption of this software.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Industry, Environmental Testing, Forensic Testing, and Food Industry. The pharmaceutical industry segment procured the highest revenue share in the market in 2020. The chromatography software helps in managing operations, workflows, and instruments within a single system to coordinate the reporting, management, and processing of chromatography data. Additionally, chromatography techniques are widely utilized to evaluate the purified components for checking contaminants and to produce big quantities of highly pure materials.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Integrated and Standalone. The integrated chromatography software segment acquired the highest revenue share in the market in 2020. It is due to the increasing demand for workflow integration to simplify effective coordination and communication that leads to precise and quick outcomes.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing adoption of chromatography technology for numerous applications like a forensic, drug, environmental, and food testing. Additionally, supportive government initiatives regarding lab automation and increasing awareness & adoption of technology among laboratories are anticipated to contribute to the regional market growth.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cytiva (Danaher Corporation) is the major forerunners in the Chromatography Software Market. Companies such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Cytiva (Danaher Corporation), Bruker Corporation, Waters Corporation, DataApex, Gilson, Inc., KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH, Restek Corporation, and SCION Instruments (the Techcomp group).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Aug - 2021, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Chromatography Software Market by Deployment

4.1 Global Web & Cloud-Based Market by Region

4.2 Global On-premise Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Chromatography Software Market by Application

5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Industry Market by Region

5.2 Global Environmental Testing Market by Region

5.3 Global Forensic Testing Market by Region

5.4 Global Food Industry Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Chromatography Software Market by Type

6.1 Global Integrated Market by Region

6.2 Global Standalone Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Chromatography Software Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.1 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.1.1.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1.1.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2 Shimadzu Corporation

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3 Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3.5.4 Geographical Expansions:

8.4 Bruker Corporation

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5 Waters Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.6 DataApex

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.7 Gilson, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.7.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8 KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.2.1 Geographical Expansions:

8.9 Restek Corporation

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

8.10. SCION Instruments (the Techcomp group)

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxdver