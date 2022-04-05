Insights on the Composites in Automotive Applications Global Market to 2026 - Rising Use of Composite Materials in Automotive Industry is Driving Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composites in Automotive Applications: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyzes the current and projected market for the major types of plastic composites used in automotive applications, with particular emphasis on carbon fiber composites. This report covers technological, economic, and business conditions as they relate to automotive composites and their applications. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

64 data tables and 18 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global markets for composites in automotive applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation and forecast the global automotive composite consumption market size in value and volumetric terms, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, application, end-user, and geographic region

Identification of the key market dynamics (DROs), technology updates, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Coverage of general description, material types and importance of reinforced polymer composites and comparative study between thermoset vs. thermoplastic composites

Discussion on role of composites in reducing automotive energy consumption and emissions, and how automotive sector contributes to the greenhouse gases and other emissions

Insights into regulatory framework and general idea about fuel economy standards, fuel taxes, and safety standards of the automotive industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major market players, including Albany International, DSM Engineering Plastics North America, Evonik Industries, Honeywell International, Johns Manville, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., SGL Carbon Group, Solvay and Toray Industries, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Background

Reinforced Polymer Composites

General Description

Material Types

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

Importance of Reinforced Polymer Composites

Fuel Consumption in the Automotive Sector

Automotive Sector Contribution to Greenhouse Gases and Other Emissions

Role of Composites in Reducing Automotive Energy Consumption and Emissions

Motor Vehicle Production

Market Penetration

Composite Prices

Resins

Reinforcement Materials

Nanocomposites

Obstacles and Trade-Offs

Cost

Safety Aspects of Lightweight Materials

Durability/Reliability

Maintenance and Repair

Recycling and Sustainability

Crash Simulation

Conservatism

Chapter 4 Special Types of Reinforced Polymer Composite

Introduction

Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Composites

Background

Materials

Automotive Applications

Nanocomposites

Background

Materials

Suppliers

Automotive Applications

Chapter 5 Competing Materials

Summary

Metals and Alloys

High-Strength Steel

Aluminum

Titanium

Magnesium

Plastics

Description

Material Types

Automotive Applications

Metal Matrix Composites

Description

Types of Materials

Automotive Applications

Hybrid Materials

Description

Material Types

Automotive Applications

Polymer Composites' Share of Automotive Lightweight Materials Consumption

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Composite

Summary

Vehicle Weight and Materials Usage

Total Materials Usage

Composites Usage

Prices and Market Value

Carbon Reinforced Polymer Composites

Usage

Pricing and Market Value

Nanocomposites

Consumption

Pricing and Market Value

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Summary

Exterior Applications

Under-the-Hood Applications

Interior Applications

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Summary

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Market by Country

Japanese Market by Sub-Segment

Chinese Market by Sub-Segment

Europe

European Market by Country

German Market by Sub-Segment

Spanish Market by Sub-Segment

North America

North American Market by Country

United States Market by Sub-Segment

Chapter 10 Public Policy Dimensions of Composites and Other Lightweight Materials

Background

United States

Fuel Economy Standards

Safety Standards

European Union

Fiscal Policy

Safety Standards

Japan

Fuel Economy Standards

Fuel Taxes

Safety Standards

Other Countries

China

India

Chapter 11 Market Trends

Drivers

Growth in the Use of Composite Materials in Automotive Industry

Increased Vehicle Performance

Recyclability Features of Thermoplastic Products

Government Regulations for Fuel Efficiency and Stringent Policies Concerning CO2 Emission are Putting Pressure on OEMs to Make Their Vehicles Lighter Without Compromising Safety

Increase in the Use of Composites in Electric Vehicles

Challenges

High-Cost Materials

Competitive Pressure

Advanced Production Process

Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Lightweight Materials Market

Expert Views

Chapter 12 COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Disruption Management

Chapter 13 Recent Developments

Recent Developments

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

ADVANCED CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC.

ADVANCED COMPOSITES INC.

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES

AOC ALIANCYS

ASBURY CARBONS

THE COMPOSITES GROUP

COOK COMPOSITES AND POLYMERS (CPP)

CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES INC.

DSM ENGINEERING PLASTICS NORTH AMERICA

E.I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS & CO., INC.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

FERRO CORP.

FRONTIER CARBON CORP.

GENERAL MOTORS CORP.

GLASFORMS, INC.

GRUPO ANTOLIN INGENIERIA S.A

GURIT SERVICES AG

HANWHA AZDEL SPECIALTIES

HAYSITE REINFORCED PLASTICS

HEXCEL CORP.

HEXION INC.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

HYPERION CATALYSIS INTL., INC.

IDI COMPOSITES INTERNATIONAL

INMAT LLC

INTERPLASTIC CORP.

JOHNS MANVILLE

MERIDIAN LIGHTWEIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORP.

MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGY

NIPPON GRAPHITE FIBER CORP.

NOBLE POLYMERS

PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES

REICHHOLD CHEMICAL

ROYAL TENCATE CORPORATE EMEA

RTP CO.

SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS LLC

SAERTEX GMBH & CO.

SCOTT BADER CO., LTD.

SGL CARBON GROUP

SOLVAY S.A.

SPENCER COMPOSITES CORP.

TEIJIN LTD.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

UBE INDUSTRIES LTD.

UNITIKA LTD.

ZYVEX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Chapter 15 Appendix A: Trade Associations, Conferences and Meetings

Chapter 16 Appendix B: Acronyms and Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89hx57

Attachment