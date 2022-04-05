Probe Metals Intersects 12.7 g/t Au over 8.1 metres (cut) in Expansion Drilling at Monique trend, Val-d’Or East Project

English French

Highlights:

Continued expansion along strike and depth at the Monique gold zones

along strike and depth at the Monique gold zones Expansion drilling returned intersections grading up to: 12.7 g/t Au over 8.1 metres (17.2 g/t Au over 8.1 metres – uncut) , including 141.0 g/t Au over 0.9 metre, 1.5 g/t Au over 26.7 metres, 2.1 g/t Au over 14.5 metres, 45.1 g/t Au over 1 metre and 59.1 g/t Au over 0.6 metre between surface and 300 metres depth

returned intersections grading up to: , including 141.0 g/t Au over 0.9 metre, 1.5 g/t Au over 26.7 metres, 2.1 g/t Au over 14.5 metres, 45.1 g/t Au over 1 metre and 59.1 g/t Au over 0.6 metre between surface and 300 metres depth Infill drilling continues to confirm resource, returning : 1.9 g/t Au over 13.7 metres and 0.9 g/t Au over 45.4 metres near surface inside Monique Gold Trend’s open-pittable deposits

returning 1.9 g/t Au over 13.7 metres and 0.9 g/t Au over 45.4 metres near surface inside Monique Gold Trend’s open-pittable deposits Over 50,000 metres of drilling completed in Q1-2022 at Val-d’Or East – additional 100,000 metres to be completed by the end of the year

additional 100,000 metres to be completed by the end of the year 9 drills active on the Val-d’Or East project including 7 on the Monique Gold Trend



TORONTO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the last set of results from the 2021 drill program on its 100%-owned Val-d’Or East Monique property (the “Property”) located near Val-d’Or, Quebec. Results from thirty-four (34) holes from the 2021 resource expansion and infill drilling program returned significant gold intercepts in the A, B, E, I and M gold zones southeast of the former Monique open pit mine (see figure 1). The Company would also like to report that the 2022 winter drilling program has been successfully completed, as planned. In addition to expansion, a large portion of this year’s 150,000-metre drilling program is designed to convert Val-d’Or East resources from the 2021 PEA inferred category into the indicated category. Results from over 135 holes drilled since the beginning of 2022 at Monique are still pending. All intercepts listed in today's news release will be included in an updated resource for the Val-d’Or East project, which will form the basis of the prefeasibility study (PFS) expected to be completed in 2023. Selected highlights from the current results are presented below.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states: “Monique continues to impress with more high-grade drill results coming out of the expansion program. Along with the previous results, we are seeing a shift towards thicker, higher-grade material as we continue to delineate the gold systems at Monique. As we cross the 50,000-metre mark for the current 2022 drilling program we have almost surpassed the total metreage set for all of last year and are well on our way to achieve the goals we have set for this year. With nine drills turning on the project we are advancing quickly with resource expansion, conversion and updating our current gold resource as we move the project towards its pre-feasibility study.”

Twenty-nine (29) of the thirty-four (34) holes released today are from the expansion drilling program and were designed to test the extension of the A, B, E, I and M zones laterally and from surface to 300 metres depth. All the expansion drilling holes intersected the gold structures, as predicted by our 3D model around the 2021 conceptual pits. The deposits are all open along strike and at depth.

Five (5) infill holes designed to test the continuity of two zones inside the eastern part of the conceptual pits between surface to 150 metres depth successfully intersected gold mineralization and confirmed the current block model with respect to grades and thicknesses.

Selected drill results from holes MO-21-216 to 249 at the Monique Area drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone / Resource MO-21-219 86.9 113.6 26.7 1.5 A / Expansion MO-21-219 341.5 356.0 14.5 2.1 M / Expansion MO-21-220 129.7 130.3 0.6 59.1 E/ Expansion MO-21-226 43.0 44.0 1.0 45.1 E / Expansion MO-21-226 289.4 297.2 7.8 2.6 A / Expansion MO-21-227 124.2 131.0 6.8 2.6 E / Expansion MO-21-228 120.4 153.9 33.5 0.6 A / Expansion MO-21-229 76.0 110.2 34.2 0.6 A / Expansion MO-21-234 167.0 188.9 21.9 0.8 I / Expansion MO-21-234 253.0 261.2 8.2 2.8 M / Expansion Including 260.2 261.2 1.0 19.2 M / Expansion MO-21-237 138.0 151.7 13.7 1.9 E / Infill Including 141.2 144.2 3.0 6.5 E / Infill MO-21-242 238.6 246.7 8.1 12.7 (cut)

17.2 (uncut) B / Expansion Including 238.6 239.5 0.9 141.0 B / Expansion MO-21-242 362.0 366.0 4.0 5.0 M / Expansion MO-21-249 50.5 95.9 45.4 0.9 E / Infill Including 63.8 70.0 6.2 3.7 E / Infill

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 100 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length. Only grade times thickness above 15.0 g/t Au * m is reported

Figure 1: Surface Map – Monique Gold Trend new drilling: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47816523-a38f-47b0-aff4-70d8058cb877

About the Monique Property:

The Monique property is located 25 km east of Val-d’Or, in Quebec, and consists of 21 claims and one mining lease covering a total area of 5.5 square kilometres in Louvicourt township. The property hosts a current measured and indicated mineral resource of 13,619,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.54 g/t for 672,800 ounces of gold and inferred mineral resource of 11,733,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.78 g/t for 671,400 ounces of gold (source: Probe Metals NI 43-101 Technical Report Val-d’Or East Project – June 2021). The Property is part of the Company’s Val-d’Or East Project, and the consolidated land package stands at 436 square kilometres. Val-d’Or East is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

Geology

Gold mineralization on the Monique property is mainly associated with three deformation zones that cross the property with an orientation of 280° and a 75°- 80° dip to the north. Gold mineralization is defined by a network of quartz/tourmaline/carbonate veins and veinlets with disseminated sulphides in the altered wall rocks. A total of 16 gold zones have been discovered on the property, to-date. Some mineralized zones have been defined from surface to a depth of 600 metres and vary in width from 1 metre to up to 100 metres. Mineralized structures extend laterally up to 900 metres.

Past Production

The Monique open pit mine began commercial production in 2013 and ceased production at the end of January 2015. A total of 0.58 Mt of mineralized material was extracted at a grade of 2.53 g/t Au, from the surface to 100 metres depth for a total of 45,694 ounces of gold.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, and Executive Vice-President and a director of Probe.

Quality Control:

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assays with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Metals:

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Val-d’Or East Gold Project, Québec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,500-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company was formed as a result of the $526M sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp. Eldorado Gold Corporation currently owns approximately 10.4% of the Company.

