Global $10.2 Billion Radiation Curable Coatings Markets to 2027: Focus on Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators, & Additives

The global radiation curable coatings market reached a value of US$ 7.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Radiation curable coatings comprise reactive liquid, pigments, and additives that are cured using high-intensity radiation energy from visible light, ultraviolet (UV) energy, or low energy electrons (EB). These coatings have a long service life and high performance, require low energy costs, improve surface properties, and protect against corrosion.

They also offer low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and enhance resistance against scratch, impact, abrasion, chemical, and mechanical. Consequently, they find applications in various end use industries to improve the durability, function, and aesthetic appeal of components and products made using glass, plastic, metal, and wood.



Radiation Curable Coatings Market Trends:

The extensive usage of radiation curable coatings in various industry verticals represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.

For instance, they are employed in the automotive industry to manufacture scratch-resistant keyboards, key panels, gear levers, and other vehicle components. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for advanced infotainment systems in cars, is stimulating the market growth.

Moreover, the emerging trend of automated products for household activities is driving the adoption of radiation curable coatings in making domestic electronic appliances, such as microwaves, ovens, dishwashers, and refrigerators. They also find usage in the printing and packaging of plastic bottles, eyeglass lenses, yogurt pots, polystyrene cups, advertising materials, and cellphone and television (TV) set casings.

Apart from this, they find extensive application in the manufacturing of fiber optic cables that are widely used in internet cables to transmit large amounts of data at high speed. Furthermore, due to their easy installation and bond strength properties, the demand for radiation curable coatings is anticipated to expand in wood furniture and tubing steel pipes for oil drilling.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global radiation curable coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global radiation curable coatings market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global radiation curable coatings market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Allnex (PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited)

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Dymax Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Ingredient:

Oligomers

Monomers

Photoinitiators

Additives

Breakup by Type:

Ultraviolet Curing

Electron Beam Curing

Breakup by Application:

Paper and Film

Printing Inks

Plastics

Wood

Glass

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

