Global Optical Coatings Market Report 2022-2027 - Key Market Players are Focusing on New Product Developments, Merger and Acquisition (M&A), and Collaboration

The global optical coatings market reached a value of US$ 13.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 21.5 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Optical coatings are a combination of thin-film layers that create an interference effect to enhance transmission and reflection properties in an optical system. They are designed for a specific incident angle and polarization of light, such as S-polarized, P-polarized, and random polarization.

They control the reflection and transmission of light through optical interference. As they reduce ghosting and maximize reflectance in a broad range of wavelengths, optical coatings find extensive applications in rain sensors, headlight lens systems, lighting reflectors, rear view mirrors, motion detectors, and camera systems across the globe.



Optical Coatings Market Trends:

There is a rise in the utilization of optical coatings to withstand high-temperature gradients and high rates of heat transfer in rapid thermal processing. This, along with the burgeoning electronics and semiconductor industry, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, the escalating demand for advanced automotive electronics systems for a safe and convenient drive is stimulating the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the employment of optical coatings in green buildings for heat retention and reducing energy consumption.

This, coupled with the rising sales of portable consumer electronics around the world, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the increasing use of anti-reflective (AR) products in constructing photovoltaic (PV) panels, automotive displays, windows, and global positioning systems (GPS) worldwide is offering lucrative growth opportunities to end-users.

Furthermore, key market players are focusing on new product development, merger and acquisition (M&A), and collaboration to positively influence their overall profitability. Other growth-inducing factors are the development of alternate energy sources and considerable investments in solar energy generation by governments of several countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Abrisa Technologies

Artemis Optical Limited

Carl Zeiss AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Edmund Optics Inc.

Inrad Optics Inc.

Materion Corporation

Newport Corporation (MKS Instruments Inc.)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Reynard Corporation

Schott AG

Zygo Corporation (Ametek Inc.).

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Anti-reflective Coatings

Reflective Coatings

Filter Coatings

Conductive Coatings

Electrochromic Coatings

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Vacuum Deposition

E-Beam Evaporation

Sputtering Process

Ion-Assisted Deposition

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Electronics and Semiconductor

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Telecommunications

Construction and Infrastructure

Solar Power

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

