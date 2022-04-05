Global State of AI Survey Report 2021-2022

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global State of AI, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, the analyst presents the key findings of a survey conducted among global enterprises on their state of adoption of AI.

Respondents were drawn from senior IT decision makers across multiple verticals such as financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing. The major themes explored in the survey include the current state of AI deployment, key organizational goals of AI implementation, the demand for specific AI-related technologies, and the main AI deployment models.



From optimizing operations to driving R&D, enterprises are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to drive digital transformation and support business outcomes. However, where are global organizations in this journey and what are their adoption drivers and restraints?



The study surveys technology vendors and service providers to obtain a view on AI priorities and help end users understand the benefits and the challenges of AI (as cited by global peers). In addition, the study gives readers an understanding of the prominent AI-related technologies that enterprises are adopting. It also offers insight into the main challenges enterprises face in their AI adoption journey.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

2. State of AI Adoption

Key Takeaways

While Many Organizations have Initiated AI Adoption, it is Still in the Early Stage of Deployment

Enterprise Customers View AI as a Means to Achieve Greater Efficiency and as a Catalyst to Boost Data Centricity and Innovation

AI Deployments Leverage Multiple Technologies to Support Use-cases

Public Cloud is the Dominant Model of AI Deployment.

Data Privacy, Security, and Governance is a Key Challenge for AI Implementation

North American Organizations Lead the Deployment of AI Solutions

Travel and Hospitality and Healthcare Lead AI Deployment Across Verticals

IT Operations is Emerging as a Key Business Process that Leverages AI

3. The Way Forward

Enterprises Seek Data Migration and Integration Support to Create New Opportunities for Third-party Service Providers

IT Service Providers are Well Positioned to Monetize Growth Opportunities - Given their Integration Capabilities and Focus on Emerging Technologies Augmented with Industry Knowledge

Besides Product/Service Quality, Technology Vendors and Service Providers will Need to Demonstrate Strong Focus on Data Security

4. List of Exhibits



