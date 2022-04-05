Radisson Individuals debuts in Egypt with the opening of Marina Resort Port Ghalib, a member of Radisson Individuals



Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the launch of the Group’s newest brand, Radisson Individuals, in Egypt with the opening of Marina Resort Port Ghalib, a member of Radisson Individuals. This brings the Group’s portfolio in Egypt to 8 hotels in operation and under development and the first Radisson Individuals in Africa.





Marina Resort Port Ghalib, a member of Radisson Individuals is set in an ideal location along the desert coastline of the Red Sea, next to Port Ghalib’s palm tree-lined promenade and popular yacht-docking harbor, with direct beach access and its own water park. Port Ghalib is located in Marsa Alam onthe Southern Red Sea Coral Coast of Egypt, 67 km south of Quseir City. The resort is conveniently situated close to a range of attractions including the popular nearby dive site Marsa Mubarak where visitors can get up close to fish, sea turtles, and local marine mammals.

Each of the 159 spacious and stylish hotel rooms and suites has a balcony overlooking the pool or the marina. The hotel’s two-bedroom duplex suite is a perfect home away from home that stretches across 160 square meters and features a kitchen, living room, dining room, and reception area as well as two master bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathroom.





The hotel's food & beverages venues are set in stylish indoor and alfresco surroundings along the coastline. La Brasserie, the hotel’s restaurant, is located just above the lobby area and offers a buffet with live cooking stations. The hotel’s Lobby Bar is the perfect place to satisfy coffee cravings or grab a light bite at any time of the day, while the Marina Beach Bar, Splash Bar, and The Nest Bar are ideal venues for refreshments alongside the coast or poolside.





Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says, " We are pleased to welcome our first Radisson Individuals hotel to Egypt and open the doors to our fourth hotel in the country. Marina Resort Port Ghalib, a member of Radisson Individuals perfectly complements our existing portfolio and is a great representation of the new Radisson Individuals brand in the market.”

Samy Bindary, General Manager of Marina Resort Port Ghalib, a member of Radisson Individuals comments, ‘We are thrilled to welcome guests to our marina resort. With our combination of rooms and suites, a water park for the kids and a wide array of restaurants and bars we have something to offer for everyone, coupled with our renowned Yes I Can! service philosophy.”

Radisson Hotel Group's highest priority remains the health and safety of its guests and employees. Marina Resort Port Ghalib, a member of Radisson Individuals, is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols developed in partnership with SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, which are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

