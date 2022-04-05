A Fortune 500 Global Oil & Gas Enterprise Expands ProntoForms for a Total of 2000 Subscriptions

OTTAWA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams, is pleased to announce that a Fortune 500 oil & gas enterprise has expanded its multi-year deployment of ProntoForms for a total of over 2000 subscriptions.



The global oil & gas enterprise organization uses ProntoForms across multiple geographic locations and use cases as part of a global Master Services Agreement (MSA) where ProntoForms is the sole mobile forms solution approved for use in field operations. This recent expansion in EMEA will support upstream engineering and enterprise asset inspections during major turnaround maintenance projects, resulting in quicker maintenance completion and improved asset uptime.

“We have a great portfolio of energy customers, and we are seeing evidence of expansion into new use cases and geographic locations,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and CEO of ProntoForms. “Our platform enables rapid deployment of custom apps to improve crucial maintenance procedures in an effective, safe, and compliant way. It also collects deeper and more sophisticated asset and service data that helps provide powerful insights for production improvements.”

ProntoForms provides the organization with an agile custom apps platform that can be created without software developers for diverse use cases and regional compliance requirements. The platform also provides unique capabilities the organization requires, including repeatable form sections, interactive multimedia sketch inputs, high-resolution photo capture, as well as seamless integration with Microsoft SharePoint. Data is collected through ProntoForms, stored in the organizations’ SharePoint, then imported into an analytics platform to empower global operations reporting.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams. The Company's platform enables organizations to rapidly develop custom mobile apps with context and intelligence, empowering field teams to reliably complete complex work more effectively and safely.

The Company’s subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to improve asset uptime and CSAT, while also reducing compliance incidents and work stoppages. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo

Chief Executive Officer

ProntoForms Corporation

613.599.8288 ext. 1111

apombo@prontoforms.com Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com





Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.