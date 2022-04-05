Lifestream AI-Enabled Video Analytics Helps Restaurants and Food and Beverage Operations Optimize Operations

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifestream is announcing its entry into the USA restaurant and hospitality industries, providing its proprietory advanced, and presently unavailable, Video AI software and services to analyze on-site and off-premise consumer behavior.

Lifestream is a powerful and intuitive video analytics business that provides unique and never-before-available insights for restaurants and food and beverage operations to optimize operations and identify data-based customer behavior analytics.

Lifestream is a highly effective solution for measuring true guest satisfaction, keeping track of speed of service, assessing how staffing levels match customer demand on an hour-to-hour basis, as well as analyzing new initiatives such as interior design and layout changes.

Customer behaviors that have been notoriously hard to track include the percentage of people who walk in and then out of an establishment without making a purchase, true wait times at drive-through restaurants, and real wait times from order time to table delivery. Sampling yields significant research results, however, with the delta that can be present between a sample and the real customer base, sample errors can occur. That is, of course, until now.

Lifestream resolves these problems by providing state-of-the-art video data analysis that captures critical information which has never before been available to restaurants. Our AI technology can identify every human that enters a space and subsequently report their behavior in analytic format with absolute accuracy. Questions about missed opportunities, wait times, customer confusion, and dwell times can now all be answered. This provides a substantial advantage in addressing missed sales opportunities in addition to multiple other areas that will improve operations and the bottom line.

Video, more than any other data source, generates valuable insights based on how people actually behave, not just how they claim to behave. The more authentic the data source, the more valuable the insight. For the first time, restaurants can make deeply informed decisions by harnessing the power of their video and deploying analytics to improve their customer experience, resulting in substantial top- and bottom-line improvements.

https://www.lifestreamhx.com

Tel: 818 887 7714

email: qsr@@lifestreamhx.com

