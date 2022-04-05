American Oncology Network and Low Country Cancer Care Expand to Waycross Georgia Opening New Office

Fort Myers, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) and its partner, Low Country Cancer Care (LCCC), are pleased to announce the opening of their sixth cancer center located at 1206 Alice Street in Waycross, Ga. Medical oncologist and hematologist Dr. Asit Jha will be joining LCCC and practicing at this new site.

Dr. Jha obtained his medical education from Grant Medical College, University of Bombay in India. He is Board certified in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology.

Other LCCC locations are in Savannah, Hinesville, Statesboro and Pooler, Ga., and Bluffton, S.C. Including Dr. Jha, the team now consists of five medical oncologists. LCCC offers a comprehensive range of treatments for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders.

Dr. Jha of the LCCC Waycross office said, “This clinic will offer patients advanced treatment and care, close to where they live. Patients will not only have access to clinical research and innovative therapies, but they’ll also benefit from 24/7 pharmacy assistance and in-house pathology, laboratory and specialty pharmacy services.”

AON President & Chief Development Officer Brad Prechtl, MBA said, “Dr. Jha moved to Waycross so he could provide high quality cancer care to patients living in rural areas where medical resources are scarce which is the foundation of Low Country Cancer Care and AON—making him a perfect fit to join our team.”

AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz added, “The addition of Dr. Jha and the expansion into the sixth clinic in Georgia will help ensure our patients have access to the latest advancements and affordable cancer care where they live.”

LCCC is committed to providing the community with innovative cancer care that is based on research, evidence-based medicine and focused on the whole person. Cancer patients will now have access to a diverse range of services for diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship and patient support, giving them unparalleled access to comprehensive, integrated cancer care, close to home.

About Low Country Cancer Care: (LCCCsav.com)

Low Country Cancer Care has six locations, including an office in Savannah and Waycross and four satellite offices in Hinesville, Statesboro and Pooler, Georgia and Bluffton, South Carolina. The team includes five medical oncologists and five advanced practice providers who provide a comprehensive range of treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians and 85 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

