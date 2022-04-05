eTheRNA Announces Relocation and Expansion of R&D Facility

GENT, Belgium, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eTheRNA immunotherapies NV (“eTheRNA”), an mRNA technology discovery and development company with a full platform of integrated capabilities, is pleased to announce the relocation of its R&D group to a new and larger site in Gent, Belgium.



The upgraded R&D facility is in the Zwijnaarde Science Park, where a cluster of biotech companies are located, and includes state-of-the-art laboratories together with allied services. The increased capacity available will allow eTheRNA’s research departments to enhance their investigations on a variety of mRNA and lipid nanoparticles for R&D applications, resulting in improved control and faster production cycles.

Stefaan De Koker, eTheRNA VP of Discovery, stated: “We are excited that this move gives us the opportunity to upgrade our R&D facility, allowing us to expand our activities and accomplish the ambitious goals that we have set for our research and development programs. This new facility makes it possible for us to strengthen our capabilities across the board, and we intend to leverage it fully to achieve our company milestones.”

The new office is located at Frieda Saeystraat 1B, 3rd floor, 9052 Zwijnaarde, Gent, Belgium.

