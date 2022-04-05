Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Extension of Sponsored Research Agreement with Kansas State University to Develop Live-Virus Vaccine Against COVID-19

TNX-2300, a Live Virus Vaccine Based on a Bovine Parainfluenza Virus Vector, in Development to Protect Against COVID-19



Co-Expression of the CD40-Ligand Will be Tested to Direct Immune Response

CHATHAM, N.J., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a new preclinical research agreement with Kansas State University (K-State) to extend the research being performed under its original agreement. Tonix and K-State are working together to develop a vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 that utilizes a novel live virus vaccine vector platform, bovine parainfluenza virus, and also to test the effect of co-expression of the CD40-ligand, also known as CD154 or 5c8 antigen, to stimulate T cell immunity.

“Vaccines based on live replicating viruses trigger the immune system by direct stimulation of T cells, with the potential to elicit strong, long-lasting and durable immunity,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “There are currently well over 300 potential COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of development1, but relatively very few utilize live replicating viral platforms. TNX-2300* is a live replicating virus vaccine designed to elicit T cell immunity.”

Dr. Lederman continued, “Modern live virus vaccines in development for COVID-19 use a vector system to present SARS-CoV-2 protein antigens. K-State is studying bovine parainfluenza virus as the vector. A traditional live virus vaccine approach would use a weakened version of SARS-CoV-2, but SARS-CoV-2 contains genes that weaken the immune response by thwarting innate immunity. In the first completed phase of the research project, K-State showed that vaccinating hamsters with bovine parainfluenza virus expressing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein elicited antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Our goal in utilizing bovine parainfluenza virus as a live virus vaccine vector is to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that is well tolerated, produces durable immunity, prevents forward transmission and can be rapidly and broadly deployed.”

Under the extended research agreement, K-State will continue to advance preclinical development of a live replicating virus vaccine to protect against COVID-19 based on bovine parainfluenza virus and also to test the effect of co-expression of the CD40-ligand.

Attenuated bovine parainfluenza virus has previously been shown to be an effective antigen delivery vector in humans2-7. Notably and most importantly, following extensive testing in non-human primates, the attenuated BPI3V was shown to be well tolerated, infectious, immunogenic, and stable in infants and children3,6. The vector is well suited for mucosal immunization using a nasal atomizer, but it can also be delivered parenterally. The technology also includes a molecular stimulant called CD40-ligand, which triggers strong immunity, including T cell responses. TNX-2300 is designed to potentially stimulate immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The research is being directed by Dr. Waithaka Mwangi, Kansas State University, Department of Diagnostic Medicine/Pathobiology, who is the inventor of the new technology. In addition, K-State has granted Tonix an option for an exclusive license for the clinical and commercial use of K-State’s intellectual property associated with coronavirus vaccines under this relationship.

*TNX-2300 is an investigational new biologic at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.

