Eliem Therapeutics Appoints Susan Franks as Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today announced the strengthening of its executive team with the appointment of Susan Franks, MS as Eliem’s Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs. Ms. Franks brings with her over 30 years of global regulatory affairs and project management experience working at multiple pharmaceutical companies with an emphasis on pain and CNS drug development.



“We are very excited to welcome Susan to our management team at this important point in time as we continue to advance multiple clinical programs,” said Bob Azelby, president and chief executive officer of Eliem Therapeutics. “Susan brings to Eliem executive leadership experience, tremendous knowledge of global regulatory affairs, and a track record of successful regulatory initiatives, with a particularly strong background in CNS and pain. She is a natural fit to lead our regulatory efforts as we continue to advance our pipeline.”

Susan Franks commented, “Eliem’s pipeline offers clinically differentiated product candidates that have the potential to deliver improved therapeutics for patients suffering from chronic pain and other debilitating neuronal excitability disorders. With upcoming clinical milestones for ETX-810 and ETX-155 progression into two Phase 2 studies, this is an exciting time to be joining Eliem. I look forward to working closely with the executive team to help advance its pipeline.”

Ms. Franks most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs at Braeburn Inc., where she was responsible for managing the regulatory team with a focus on its opioid use disorder (OUD) and pain pipeline. Previously, Ms. Franks was Vice President - Global Regulatory Affairs at Teva Pharmaceuticals where she led a 115 person global regulatory organization for Teva’s Specialty portfolio of over 40 drug projects in global markets across multiple therapeutic areas including Pain and CNS movement disorders. Prior to Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ms. Franks held positions of increasing responsibility in global regulatory affairs at Cephalon, Premier Research Group, and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. Over the course of her career, Ms. Franks led the successful registration of Exalgo® (hydromorphone extended release) and Vantrela® ER (hydrocodone), the tentative approval for Brixadi™ (buprenorphine extended-release) as well as leading several successful FDA Advisory Committees. Ms. Franks holds a BS in Chemistry from Clarkson University and an MS in Chemistry from Lehigh University.

About Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. These disorders often occur when neurons are overly excited or inhibited, leading to an imbalance, and our focus is on restoring homeostasis. We are developing a pipeline of clinically differentiated product candidates focused on validated mechanisms of action with broad therapeutic potential to deliver improved therapeutics for patients with these disorders. Eliem channels its experience, energy, and passion for improving patients’ quality of life to fuel our efforts to develop life-changing novel therapies. At its core, the Eliem team is motivated by the promise of helping patients live happier, more fulfilling lives.

https://eliemtx.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: the continued development and clinical and therapeutic potential ETX-155 and ETX-810; upcoming milestones for ETX-810; Eliem’s plans to initiate clinical trials of ETX-155; and Eliem’s commitment to developing therapies targeting debilitating disorders. Words such as “excited,” “continue,” “advance,” “offers,” “potential,” “upcoming,” “look forward,” or other similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon Eliem's current plans, assumptions, beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to these risks and uncertainties as well as other factors, which include, without limitation: the clinical, therapeutic and commercial value of ETX-810, ETX-155 and Eliem’s preclinical programs; risks related to the potential failure of ETX-810 and ETX-155 to demonstrate safety and efficacy in clinical testing; Eliem’s ability to initiate and conduct clinical trials and studies of ETX-810 and ETX-155 sufficient to achieve a positive completion; the availability of data at the expected times; Eliem's ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights, and operate without infringing on the intellectual property rights of others; the uncertain timing and level of expenses associated with Eliem's preclinical and clinical development activities; the sufficiency of Eliem's capital and other resources; risks and uncertainties related to regulatory application, review and approval processes and Eliem's compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements; market competition; changes in economic and business conditions; impacts on Eliem’s business due to external events, including health pandemics or other contagious outbreaks, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Eliem's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. This filing, when available, is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in Eliem's other reports and filings it will make with the SEC from time to time. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Eliem expressly disclaims any duty, obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Eliem's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

