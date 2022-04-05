Acreage Holdings Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced that Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Goertz, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in various investor conferences in April:



BTIG Virtual Global Cannabis Conference, April 6-7, 2022: Mr. Caldini will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET. Mr. Caldini and Mr. Goertz will also host a series of one-on-one meetings for the duration of the conference.



Cantor 2nd Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference, April 12-14, 2022: Mr. Goertz will be featured on a panel on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET. He will also attend one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 20-21, 2022, Miami Beach: Mr. Caldini will present to investors on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9:25 AM ET on the main stage, in addition to participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the event with Mr. Goertz. For more information on the conference, please click here.



About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, the premium brand Superflux in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Ohio, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois, and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing, and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

