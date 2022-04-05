View Smart Windows Will Enable 10 World Trade to Become the Healthiest and Most Sustainable Building in Boston

BOSTON and MILPITAS, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows will be installed at 10 World Trade, a 17-story, 600,000-square-foot, nearly $600 million life science and office tower under development by Boston Global Investors (BGI) and their partners in downtown Boston. Located in the heart of Boston’s Seaport District, 10 World Trade was designed to be the healthiest and most sustainable building in Boston.



The building’s swooping geometric shape, designed by the renowned global architecture firm Sasaki, will be enclosed with floor-to-ceiling View Smart Windows. The windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, maximizing natural light and outdoor views while optimizing building occupant comfort and reducing energy consumption from lighting and HVAC. 10 World Trade will also feature two acres of sustainable landscaping and a climate-proof elevated footprint. Upon completion, it will be the first building in Boston recognized for sustainable and resilient landscaping with a SITES certification.

“We designed 10 World Trade to be the most aesthetically striking and climate-resilient building in the Seaport District,” said Victor Vizgaitis, Principal with Sasaki. “View Smart Windows offer continuous views of Boston Harbor and help us to exceed the energy savings standard set by the Massachusetts Department of Energy by 40%.”

“With 10 World Trade, we set out to deliver the best overall space in the market,” said John Hynes IV, Vice President of BGI. “View’s mission and products help to create a truly responsive environment that is smarter, healthier, and more sustainable — and therefore more productive and more enjoyable.”

View Smart Windows have been shown to generate significant health benefits for building occupants. In a recent study by researchers at the University of Illinois and SUNY Upstate Medical University, employees working next to View Smart Windows slept 37 minutes longer each night, experienced half as many headaches, and performed 42% better on cognitive tests.

By eliminating the need for blinds, View Smart Windows also help keep workspaces clean, an especially valuable benefit in life science buildings, where sterile work environments and alert, healthy scientists are critical to success. Blinds act as a reservoir for dust and germs that can contaminate sensitive materials and block shorter wavelength sunlight that disinfects surfaces. View Smart Windows eliminate these concerns, while also providing privacy to protect intellectual property and enabling a wider variety of workspace configurations, including those with workstations directly in front of the windows.

“Boston is one of the fastest-growing life science hubs in the world — and smart, healthy, and sustainable work environments are key to attracting and retaining top talent,” said Brian Klansky, Vice President with View. “View continues to experience significant traction in this rapidly growing sector, and we are thrilled to partner with BGI to deliver the game-changing benefits of our technology to future tenants of 10 World Trade.”

Suffolk Construction Company is serving as the general contractor on the property’s construction. PGIM and Wheelock Street Capital are equity partners on the project. The project’s co-developers include EDGE, out of the Netherlands, as well as two MBE developers: Bastion Companies and Cogsville Capital Group. JLL is the leasing broker.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings, including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .

About Boston Global Investors

Boston Global Investors (BGI) is a leading real estate development, investment, and consulting firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Led by John B. Hynes III and a team of experienced real estate professionals, BGI has decades of experience developing commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects, from landmark towers to city-scale developments. For more information, please visit: www.bginvestors.com .

About Sasaki

For more than 65 years, Sasaki has pioneered interdisciplinary design through the integration of architecture, interior design, planning and urban design, space planning, landscape architecture, and civil engineering. Sasaki brings together diverse perspectives, open exchange, and deep engagement with the clients and communities it serves. Sasaki's global experience spans scales, disciplines, geographies, and industries. This breadth of experience enables Sasaki to attack problems multi-dimensionally and develop full-spectrum solutions that have a lasting positive impact on humanity. Sasaki’s work has been recognized with over 800 local, regional, national and international design awards. For more information, please visit: www.sasaki.com .

