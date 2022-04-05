Fly Play hf. - Annual and sustainability report 2021

Please find attached our Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021







PLAY´s annual report for 2021 has been published in advanced of the company´s annual general meeting which will be held on March 22 at 16 pm in Iðnó , Vonarstræti 3, 101 Reykjavík.

The annual report can be located on PLAY´s website https://www.flyplay.com/financial-reports-and-presentations

For further information contact Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY, birgir@flyplay.com and Þóra Eggertsdóttir, CFO of PLAY, thora@flyplay.com

Attachment