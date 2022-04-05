Insights on the Pet Food Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Mars Petcare, Big Heart Pet Brands and Diamond Pet Foods Among Others

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Food Market by Pet Type, Food Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet food market was valued at $87,268.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $133,430.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.



The global pet food market is booming, owing to increased pet ownership across the globe due to rising consumers' disposable income. The consumers are increasingly treating their pets like their own family members, therefore, the demand for organic and nutritional pet food is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR.



Rise in trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and increase in awareness about pet health is presently driving the growth of pet food market. Additionally, increase in pet ownership in developing nations and rise in e-commerce sales act as an opportunity for the global pet food market. However, increase concerns toward pet obesity and pet food recalls are likely to restrict the market growth.



Pet food is one of the most strongly regulated food categories in the food & beverage sector. Pet food need to strictly scrutinized in developed countries at every stage. The regulations imposed by government on manufacturing of pet food can limit the growth of the pet food market. Furthermore, in some developing countries, a lack of acceptance of premium and high-priced pet food might hinder the pet food market growth.



The global pet food market is classified on the basis of pet type, food type, sales channel, and region. By pet type, the market is segmented into dogs, cats, and other pets. Based on food type, the pet food market is segregated into dry food, wet food, treats & snacks, and others. By sales channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online sales channel, and others. Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to dominate the pet food market during the forecast period.



Dry food was the highest revenue generating food type because it is one of the most convenient types of food, easy to store, requires no refrigeration, and is available at affordable prices as compared to other types of food. Rising trend of nuclear families and their need to keep dogs for companionship and security resulted into highest revenue generation in 2020. North America and Europe would provide lucrative growth opportunities until 2030, owing to considerable increase in pet food production and increasing global pet population.



The impact of COVID-19 on global pet food market had both positive and negative impact. The people during the lockdown were forced to stay at homes. This resulted in growing emergence of adopting pets for companionship, which had a positive outlook on the market.



Competitive intelligence on prominent manufacturers of pet food provides key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the global pet food market. The key players profiled in global pet food market includes Mars Petcare Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Big Heart Pet Brands, Nestle Purina PetCare, Diamond Pet Foods, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Deuerer, WellPet, Blue Buffalo, and Heristo AG.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global pet food market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Food Type

Dry Food

Wet Food

Treats & Snacks

Others

By Sales Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialized Pet Shops

Online Sales Channel

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Netherlands

Germany

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Rest of LAMEA





Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in trend of nuclear families

3.5.1.2. Rapid humanization of pets

3.5.1.3. Increase in awareness about pet health

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increase in pet obesity

3.5.2.2. Pet food recalls

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in pet ownership in developing nations

3.5.3.2. Rise in e-commerce sales

3.6. Impact of COVID-19

3.7. Top impacting factors

3.7.1. Rising trend of nuclear families

3.7.2. Rapid humanization of pets

3.7.3. Increasing awareness about pet health

3.7.4. Increase in obesity

3.7.5. Pet food recalls

3.8. Estimated pet population region-wise

3.9. Supply chain analysis

3.10. Parent-peer market outlook



CHAPTER 4: PET FOOD MARKET, BY PET TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Dogs

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. Cats

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: PET FOOD MARKET, BY FOOD TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Dry food

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. Wet food

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.4. Treats/snacks

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Overview

5.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: PET FOOD MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Supermarkets/hypermarkets

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. Specialized pet shops

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.4. Online sales channel

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 7: PET FOOD MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top winning strategies

8.2. Product mapping

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Competitive heat map

8.5. Key developments

8.5.1. Partnership

8.5.2. Business expansion

8.5.3. Product launch

8.5.4. Investment

8.5.5. Acquisition

8.5.6. Agreement



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. BLUE BUFFALO CO., LTD. (General Mills, Inc.)

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. R&D Expenditure

9.1.7. Business performance

9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. R&D Expenditure

9.2.7. Business performance

9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. FARMINA PET FOODS

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.4. HERISTO AG

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. MARS, INCORPORATED

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. NESTLE PURINA PETCARE (Nestle S.A.)

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D Expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. THE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. R&D Expenditure

9.8.7. Business performance

9.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. TIERNAHRUNG DEUERER GMBH

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.10. WELLPET LLC

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

