Global $47+ Billion mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 17.10% During 2022-2028 Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market finds that increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is expediting market growth. The market growth is attributed to, increasing genetic disorders, as well as increase in awareness about vaccination. Total Global mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market is estimated to reach USD 108.94 Billion by 2028. The market stood at a revenue of USD 47.13 Billion in the year 2021, and expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.10%.



Furthermore, increasing demand for therapeutic medicines and vaccines is projected to augment growth of the global mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Adeno Carcinomas, Mucinous Carcinomas, Adenosquamous Carcinomas), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Research Institutes, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics :

Escalating Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

Since past decade, infectious and chronic diseases prevalence across the globe is increasing swiftly. In fact, infectious and chronic diseases are proliferating across the globe amid all the precautions and personal hygiene procedures taken care of. This is owing to deteriorating nutritional content in diet as nutrition and diet are the most vital factors for prevention of diseases. Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurological, osteoporosis, and cancer, are some of the common chronic diseases. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths. Some of the common types of cancer deaths are Lung, colon and rectum, liver, stomach, breast cancer. Thus, increasing chronic diseases prevalence will ultimately upsurge the demand for mRNA Cancer vaccines and therapeutics, further propelling the mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.10% during the forecast period.

The mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 47.13 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 108.94 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics market.



Increasing Investment in R&D as well as Increasing Geriatric Population

Global population is increasing at its unprecedented level. This is increasing the base of geriatric population. Geriatric population is prone to infectious and chronic diseases. Thus, increasing the base population suffering from infectious and chronic diseases. Additionally, use of tobacco and alcohol use is increasing among the population. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around one-third of deaths from cancer are due to tobacco use, high body mass index, alcohol use, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity. Thus, increasing the need for mRNA cancer vaccines and therapeutics. Moreover, unavailability of precise medication for cancer treatment, is compelling the government as well as several key players to invest their money heavily in R&D. Thus, increase in funding for R&D and increasing the need for mRNA cancer vaccines and therapeutics is propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mrna-cancer-vaccines-and-therapeutics-market-1408

The Report on mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market is segmented as follows:

Application Adeno Carcinomas Mucinous Carcinomas Adenosquamous Carcinomas

End User Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centres Research Institutes Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market

North America has dominated the global mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to increasing fundings from government for Research and Development (R&D). Additionally, availability of major players in region along with high healthcare expenditure is further fuelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, presence of emerging economies, as well as large base of population, Especially in China.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Adeno Carcinomas, Mucinous Carcinomas, Adenosquamous Carcinomas), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Research Institutes, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/mrna-cancer-vaccines-and-therapeutics-market-251147

List of Prominent Players in the mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market:

Moderna Therapeutics (US)

eTheRNA (Belgium)

BioNTech (Germany)

Cure Vac (Netherlands)

In-Cell-Art (France)

Translate Bio (US)

Tiba Biotechnology (US)

Argos Therapeutics (US)

Sangamo Therapeutics (US)

Ethris (Germany)

Blog: