Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited Files its Annual Report for the 2021 Year

CRANBURY, NJ, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NasdaqGM: CCTS, CCTSU and CCTSW) (the “Company”) announced today that it filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022. Copies of the annual report and other filings are available online through the Company’s website, https://cactusac1.com/, or by accessing the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website, www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from the Company, Attn: Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer, 4B Cedar Brook Drive Cranbury, NJ 08512, or by email: gonen@cactusac1.com.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has been focusing its search on Israel-related technology-based healthcare companies. The Company is led by Nachum (Homi) Shamir, Chairman of the Board, Ofer Gonen, CEO, and Stephen T. Wills, CFO.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited

Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer

gonen@cactusac1.com