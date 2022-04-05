Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events in April 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s management will participate in the following upcoming conferences and events:



BTIG Virtual Global Cannabis Conference is being held on April 6-7, 2022. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat with Camilo Lyon, Managing Director and Consumer Lifestyle Brands and Wellness Analyst at BTIG, on April 6, 2022, at 11:20 a.m. ET. Management will also be attending one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. For more information, please contact your BTIG representative.





Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat with Camilo Lyon, Managing Director and Consumer Lifestyle Brands and Wellness Analyst at BTIG, on April 6, 2022, at 11:20 a.m. ET. Management will also be attending one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. For more information, please contact your BTIG representative. Cowen Virtual Institutional Investor Group Meeting is being held on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder, will participate in a Q&A session with host Vivien Azer, Managing Director and Beverages, Tobacco & Cannabis Senior Research Analyst at Cowen, on April 7, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET. For more information, please contact your Cowen representative.





Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder, will participate in a Q&A session with host Vivien Azer, Managing Director and Beverages, Tobacco & Cannabis Senior Research Analyst at Cowen, on April 7, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET. For more information, please contact your Cowen representative. Cantor Fitzgerald 2 nd Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference is being held on April 12-14, 2022. Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “MSO Outlook Panel” on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET., hosted by Pablo Zuanic, Managing Director and Research Analyst at Cantor. Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. For more information, please contact your Cantor Fitzgerald representative.





Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “MSO Outlook Panel” on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET., hosted by Pablo Zuanic, Managing Director and Research Analyst at Cantor. Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. For more information, please contact your Cantor Fitzgerald representative. Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is being held on April 20-21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Jim Cacioppo is scheduled to present on the main stage on April 20, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET. On April 21, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. ET., Olivier Blechner, EVP of Business Development, will participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Scaling Through M&A and Retail Expansion” on the studio stage. Additionally, management will meet with investors throughout the event located at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach at 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida. For more information on the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, please click here.



For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during the conferences and events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .