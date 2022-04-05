American Green, Inc. (OTC:ERBB) New Cannabis Extraction Operation Launched at the Sweet Virginia Grow

The facility is now manufacturing Live Resin premium extracts

PHOENIX, AZ, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire– American Green, Inc. (OTC:ERBB) president David G. Gwyther announced today that it now has a fully operational custom-built, state-of-the-art cannabis extraction room within its “Sweet Virginia” cannabis grow in Phoenix, Arizona. The new butane extraction room is already producing premium concentrates, and they are being sold in over 70 Arizona dispensaries.

Bryan Croteau, American Green’s director of cannabis operations, said, “The live resin extracts can be found in various Curaleaf “Select” brand products such as Elite Live Resin cartridges and strain-specific Diamonds. American Green has partnered with Glorious Extracts, and they are processing our Premium Flower being grown on-site. Glorious is producing “Diamonds and Sauce” from American Green’s fresh frozen flower. The extract produced is broken down into two elements: the Terpenes (sauce), and the THCa (diamonds), which are considered a live resin extract.

“Improvements and increased annual revenue continue to be a priority for American Green. The Sweet Virginia state-certified C1D1 extraction room meets or exceeds all (NEC) National Electric Code requirements for the production of materials that are manufactured with dangerous vapor and gasses such as cannabis products manufactured with butane (BHO). This state-of-the-art butane extraction room boasts safety and quality control features such as gas detection systems with their corresponding alarms as well as explosion-proof lighting and outlets. Improvements used during construction to our existing facility included mechanical, structural, and lighting upgrades,” said David G. Gwyther, American Green’s president.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 75,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

