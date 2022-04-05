Insights on the Video as a Service Industry in Saudi Arabia to 2027 - Featuring Adobe, Apple and Huawei Tech Among Others

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Video as a Service Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia video as a service market is projected to register growth at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of video-as-a-service (VaaS) and increasing penetration of high-speed communication among enterprises.

Growing acceptance of 3D video conferencing among enterprises to offer enterprise class functioning and maintain legacy connectivity are contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market. Rising adoption of browser-based video conferencing using Web real-time communication (WebRTC) and increasing focus on mobile video conferencing are some of the factors accelerating the growth of Video as a Service market. Expansion of 5G services in the country will deliver a seamless, high-quality experience for cloud video services.

Thus, increasing penetration of the internet across the country and the rise of 5G technology are anticipated to create new opportunities for the Video as a Service market during the forecast period. Growing presence of cloud vendors that have their own service platforms are enabling organizations to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and save money on infrastructure, licensing, etc., which is fueling the growth of Video as a Service market in Saudi Arabia.

Increasing initiatives by the Saudi Government to promote digital experiences for customers and meet the needs of consumers by adopting cloud Video as a Service platforms are projected to propel the market growth. Emergence of the trend "bring your own device in the organization" and remote working are further expected to facilitate the growth of Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market in the coming years. However, low quality of video streaming and disturbances during video conferences could limit effective communication and hinder the growth of Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market in the coming years.



The Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market is segmented into application, cloud deployment mode, organizational size, end-user industry, regional distribution, and company. Based on the application, the market can be divided into corporate communication, training and development, and marketing and client engagement. The marketing and client engagement segment is expected to dominate the Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market due to rising adoption of VaaS solutions for creating a more human connection with the workforce.



Adobe Inc., Cisco Saudi Arabia Limited, Apple Inc., NTT DATA Saudi Arabia, Microsoft Gulf FZ LLC, Huawei Tech. Investment Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd., Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Google, Inc., Amazon Web Services, LogMeIn, Inc., RingCentral, Inc., Vidyo Inc., Avaya Inc., AVI-SPL, Blue Jeans Network, and others are the major companies operating in the Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market based on application, cloud deployment mode, organizational size, end-user industry, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia Video as a Service market.

