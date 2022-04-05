Bitstop, Miami’s Bitcoin ATM Pioneer, Unveils Its Next Generation NFT ATM at Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami Beach, April 6-9

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Bitstop , Miami’s oldest bitcoin technology company and an early pioneer in the bitcoin ATM industry, is sponsoring and exhibiting at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami Beach, April 6-9, where the company will also unveil its next generation NFT ATM.

“After the success of last year's conference in Wynwood, we knew we would be back this year to represent our industry and our hometown,” said Doug Carrillo, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Bitstop. “We’re a Hispanic-owned Miami bitcoin technology company and early pioneer in the bitcoin ATM industry. We knew early on how important bitcoin would be to our community. We’re proud to be a major sponsor of Bitcoin 2022 Miami and demonstrate our next generation NFT ATM which can dispense non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and allow users to perform an in-person minting experience.”

Bitstop was one of Miami’s first bitcoin companies, opening in 2013.

“Back then, we were the only Bitcoin company in Miami paving the way,” said Carrillo.

In the last few years, Bitstop has experienced explosive growth to over 2,000 bitcoin ATMs nationwide with expansion plans for another 2,000 machines installed this year. Miami has also become the ultimate home base for bitcoin companies, thanks to Mayor Francis Suarez, who has tirelessly attracted entrepreneurs and investors by promoting Miami as a pro-bitcoin metropolis.

With confirmed speakers Dr. Jordan Peterson, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Jack Mallers and Michael Saylor among many others, the Bitcoin 2022 Conference is expected to break attendance and participation records, becoming the biggest bitcoin event in history with a projected turnout of over 35,000 attendees. “There’s no better place than Miami Beach for this second Bitcoin Conference,” said Carrillo.

“We’re excited to be working with Bitstop again for a second year,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Media, organizer of the conference. “Their sponsorship supports the rocketing bitcoin industry and the Miami community at the same time.”

“Bitcoin and digital currencies are game changers for international communities like Miami,” said Carrillo. “Most of our team is from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. They have experienced firsthand how corrupt government regimes and hyperinflation can steal or wipe out their life savings. The Bitstop team has soul in the game. Bitcoin gives us purpose and we are excited to see Miami become the bitcoin capital of the world.”

Bitstop will unveil its next-generation NFT ATM near the entrance of the exhibitor hall at booth #610.

About Bitstop

Bitstop is a Bitcoin technology company based in sunny Miami, Florida. Founded in 2013, Bitstop was an early pioneer in the bitcoin ATM industry, building tools and services making bitcoin easy and accessible.

Contact:

media@bitstop.co

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment