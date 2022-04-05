Saudi Arabia Electric Bus Market to 2027 - by Seating Capacity, Propulsion, Range, Battery Type, Battery Capacity, Application and Bus Length

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Electric Bus Market, By Seating Capacity (Up to 30-Seater; 31-40-Seater; Above 40), By Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), By Range, By Battery Type, By Battery Capacity, By Application, By Bus Length, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia electric bus market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of public transport in the country and rising focus of the government on reducing reliance on oil exports as a part of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.

Several public transit systems around the globe are responsible for discharging 29% of ozone-depleting substances that cause air pollution. Stringent government emission regulations have led to increased adoption of electric buses as they cause comparatively less environmental damage than diesel-powered buses, supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia electric bus market.

Rising penetration of hydrogen fuel cell buses, powered by combining an electric powertrain with fuel cell systems in the country, is anticipated to drive the Saudi Arabia electric bus market in the coming years. Industry participants are increasingly investing in R&Ds for new product innovations and making transport sustainable, which is expected to boost the Saudi Arabia electric bus market.

Advances in electric bus batteries such as lithium ion-phosphate batteries have reduced the prices for e-buses and increased the operational efficiency of buses, which is expected to boost the demand for electric buses in the country in the coming years. Increasing commuting requirements for schools, colleges, and offices are creating a demand for intracity e-buses, and the transport services providers are minimizing ticket fares to increase their consumers, which are contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia electric buses. The high costs involved in the development of electric buses and related components as well as monitoring systems could restrain the growth of Saudi Arabia electric bus market.



Saudi Arabia electric bus market is segmented based on seating capacity, propulsion, range, battery type, battery capacity, application, bus length, region and company. Based on battery type, the market is further divided into lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. The lithium-ion batteries segment is expected to dominate the electric bus market in Saudi Arabia as bus manufacturers are incorporating them into vehicles due to their low self-discharge rate and high energy density.



The major players operating in the Saudi Arabia electric bus market are Tata Motor Limited, CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Co., ltd, among others. Companies involved in the Saudi Arabia electric bus market are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, new product developments, etc., to sustain growth.



