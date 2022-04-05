Mission Cloud Services Announces Heidi Bretz as Vice President, Strategic Growth

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Services Partner , today announced that Heidi Bretz has joined Mission as Vice President, Strategic Growth. In this role, Bretz will lead the company’s growth strategy, including the development of new programs, partnerships, revenue channels, and other initiatives to achieve Mission’s ongoing growth and expansion goals as the leader in delivering cloud transformation through the power of AWS.



Bretz brings Mission more than 25 years of experience as a business development, sales, and growth strategy leader at some of the most prominent and innovative technology organizations. She joins from HERE Technologies, where she served as Head of Marketplace Strategy and Partnerships and Head of Retail and Financial Services Partnerships for the location data and technology platform provider. Previously, Bretz was the Head of Worldwide Business Development and Alliances at OpenStack. She created and led OpenStack’s global partner strategy, building an ecosystem of 300+ global enterprises that generated more than $3 billion annually. Bretz also brings Mission experience working within AWS, having served as Senior Business Development Manager. While at AWS, Bretz developed and executed joint sales and go-to-market plans with partners that drove 300% year-over-year growth. She has also held corporate sales and partner strategy roles at some of the most influential technology businesses, including Microsoft and Netscape.

“Heidi has an extraordinary track record of accelerating the partner ecosystems, growth channels, and expansion initiatives that are critical to fast-scaling companies like Mission,” said Ted Stuart, Chief Revenue Officer at Mission. “At AWS, OpenStack, and beyond, Heidi has championed the power of cloud transformation throughout her career. She also understands how the right partner, like Mission, is so often necessary for organizations to realize their cloud ambitions. There’s not a better fit to lead our growth strategy, and I speak for Mission in welcoming Heidi to the team.”

Bretz’s role will focus on developing new programs and partnerships that expand the AWS partner’s ecosystem to new channels. In particular, Bretz will introduce programs designed to fit the portfolio needs across private equity, venture capital, and investment firms, as well as within large systems integrators and holding companies. These new programs will highlight the opportunity Mission brings to supporting the end-user organizations that need to migrate to AWS, optimize their current cloud environments, or confidently scale with AWS. Often, portfolio companies are not born-in-the-cloud organizations and are positioned to realize tremendous efficiency and cost benefits from Mission-led managed and professional cloud services.

“Mission has a uniquely compelling growth opportunity, strong leadership team, and stellar reputation at delivering true change to its customers – these factors are more made my decision to join an easy one,” said Heidi Bretz, Vice President, Strategic Growth at Mission. “There is an incredible need for cloud services expertise that can address the scarcity of technical resources most organizations face when it comes to managing and optimizing their infrastructure on AWS. Mission’s proven capabilities to enable successful cloud transformations across its broad customer base only begins to demonstrate the vast potential as this company grows.”

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Services Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

