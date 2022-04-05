Cullinan Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that its management team will participate in the following virtual conferences in April.



Needham Healthcare Conference 2022 Company Presentation by Chief Financial Officer Jeff Trigilio, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 8:00 a.m. EDT



Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference Fireside Chat with Chief Executive Officer Nadim Ahmed, Thursday, April 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m. EDT



Live webcasts of the Needham conference presentation and Canaccord Genuity conference fireside chat will be available via the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cullinanoncology.com/news-events/events.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Cullinan’s management should contact their respective financial institution representatives.

