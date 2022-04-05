Live Ventures Announces Repurchase of 65,668 Shares of Common Stock During the Fiscal Quarter

LAS VEGAS, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company, today announced that it repurchased 65,668 shares of common stock at an average price of $31.72 per share during its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended March 31, 2022.



“We believe that our strategic focus on acquiring businesses that maximize stockholder value also gives us the ability and opportunity to look inwardly at our own Company to increase that value further,” commented Jon Isaac, President and CEO of Live Ventures. “Management firmly believes our stock repurchases represent long-term value for our stockholders.”

On February 20, 2018, the Company announced a $10.0 million common stock repurchase plan. The Company has repurchased 484,138 shares of its common stock for approximately $5.4 million, representing an average price of $11.06 per share. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has approximately $4.6 million available for repurchases under this program.

Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) (“Live Ventures” or the “Company”) is a rapidly growing, diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Venture’s acquisition strategy is sector agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968 and refocused in 2011 under our CEO and strategic investor, Jon Isaac. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, entertainment, and financial services industries.

