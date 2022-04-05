Nitrase Therapeutics Receives New Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

BRISBANE, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nitrase Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company deploying its unique NITROME platform to unlock the therapeutic potential of nitrases, a new class of enzymes discovered by the company, today announced that it received a second grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF). This grant was awarded to fund Nitrase’s continued research on a novel biomarker identified by Nitrase scientists that may help predict and diagnose Parkinson’s disease.



“MJFF is the leading research accelerator for Parkinson’s disease treatments, and we are honored to receive funding support once again in recognition of our cutting-edge scientific discoveries and research into potential therapies for patients with Parkinson’s disease,” said Pierre Beaurang, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Nitrase Therapeutics. “We recently presented data at the AD/PD International Conference demonstrating the potential of nitrated alpha synuclein as a biomarker and diagnostic for Parkinson’s disease. This grant will fund additional research to further validate our findings as we seek to advance our science to patients in need.”

“The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to unlocking the complex biology of Parkinson’s disease to unearth novel breakthrough treatments that may ultimately put an end to this disease,” said Luis M. Oliveira, Ph.D., senior associate director of research programs at MJFF. “The work conducted by Nitrase, in the discovery and understanding of the role that synuclein nitrase plays in Parkinson’s, takes us further in achieving our joint goal of advancing transformative therapies. The potential confirmation of a novel biomarker can not only serve to identify patients earlier in the course of their disease and provide earlier access to medical care, but also serves as an important new target for drug development.”

About Nitrase Therapeutics, Inc.

Nitrase Therapeutics is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company deploying its unique NITROME platform to unlock the therapeutic potential of nitrases, a new class of enzymes that it discovered, to develop a pipeline of therapies against a broad range of diseases. The medicines that Nitrase Therapeutics is developing will target these enzymes and potentially help slow or halt the progression of numerous diseases in which nitrases and nitro-substrates play a role, including Parkinson’s, cancer, immunological and fibrotic diseases. Nitrase Therapeutics (under the former name Nitrome Biosciences) has been widely recognized and has won multiple awards including the prestigious Target Advancement grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF). Nitrase Therapeutics is located in Brisbane, CA, and its investors include AbbVie Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dementia Discovery Fund, Mission Bay Capital and Sofinnova Partners. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nitrasetx.com.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF)

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $1.5 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open-access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

