Pacira BioSciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

TAMPA, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 8:45 AM ET on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Live audio of the event can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.



About Pacira