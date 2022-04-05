MIMEDX to Present Health Economics Clinical Data for EPIFIX® in Treatment of Lower Extremity Diabetic Ulcers at SAWC Spring

Company to Sponsor Symposium and Present Three Poster Abstracts



MARIETTA, Ga., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today announced it will sponsor a lunch symposium at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring on April 6-10 in Phoenix, Arizona. The session will highlight data demonstrating beneficial outcomes in patients receiving EPIFIX in the treatment of chronic wounds, specifically focusing on the observed benefit in the reduction of amputations in lower extremity diabetic ulcers (LEDU), and a subsequent cost-effectiveness analysis when applying EPIFIX by defined parameters for use. Co-authors of the study, Dr. David G. Armstrong and Dr. William H. Tettelbach, will present the data and answer questions at the event.

“The implications of failing to treat stalled wounds with advanced treatment promptly, while following well-defined parameters for use, are costly for patients,” said Dr. Tettelbach, Principal Medical Officer of Medical Affairs, MIMEDX. “We are motivated by the results of this study and presenting this research to dedicated Wound Care professionals provides an opportunity to help mitigate hospitalization and risk of amputation. Our findings highlight the need to elevate the standard of care and quality of life for patients with lower extremity diabetic ulcers.”

Additionally, the Company will present three accepted poster abstracts on its PURION® processed allografts, two related to the treatment of LEDU, and one, a preclinical study highlighting the retained placental properties that may modulate fibrotic mechanisms in conditions characterized by excessive fibrosis or scarring.

The conference opens for industry exhibition Thursday, April 7 through Saturday, April 9. MIMEDX will be exhibiting in booth #721 during all booth hours throughout the meeting.

Industry Sponsored Symposium

The Beneficial Impact of Incorporating EPIFIX in the Treatment of Complex Chronic Wounds – Ground-breaking, New Data that Positions EPIFIX as a New Standard for Closure of Chronic Wounds

Thursday, April 7: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. MST

To register, visit www.sawcspring.com

Poster Reception & Awards Presentation

Friday, April 8: 7:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. MST

Observed impact of skin substitutes in lower extremity diabetic ulcers: lessons from the Medicare Database (2015-2018)

Reducing Costs While Preserving Lives & Limbs in Medicare Patients; Cost-Effectiveness of Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane Allografts in the Treatment of Lower Extremity Diabetic Ulcers

Purion Processed Placental Biologics Retain Critical Activity for Healing Fibrotic Wounds



About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Jack Howarth

Investor Relations

404-360-5681

jhowarth@mimedx.com

Media:

Hilary Dixon

Corporate & Strategic Communications

404-323-4779

hdixon@mimedx.com