POS Nation Acquires Bottle POS to Add Cloud-Based Liquor Point of Sale (POS) Capabilities and Expand its Liquor POS Footprint

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POS Nation, a leading retail point of sale solutions provider, today announced that it has acquired Bottle POS, a rapidly growing cloud-based liquor point of sale software provider. The acquisition will allow POS Nation to better serve its broad base of liquor retail customers with the latest in cloud-based POS technology, while also expanding Bottle POS sales to liquor retailers looking for an industry-specific solution. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With more than two decades of experience supporting small- to medium-sized retail businesses, POS Nation serves thousands of US-based liquor stores, and feedback from these customers was a driving factor in the acquisition.

"We're excited to provide our liquor store customers with a modern, industry-specific solution that both streamlines operations and opens up new channels for customer marketing and revenue," said Cort Ouzts, president of POS Nation. "We'll be leveraging Bottle POS's technology to immediately improve our existing liquor offering, and will also work to expand Bottle POS's footprint and sales in the liquor retail market."

Based in Atlanta, Bottle POS's software is tailor-made for the liquor industry. Built for liquor store owners, by liquor store owners, Bottle POS utilizes automation and artificial intelligence to streamline the most laborious parts of managing a successful liquor store. Bottle POS simplifies sales tracking and inventory management, while eliminating manual administrative tasks and significantly reducing credit card fees. Importantly, Bottle POS also streamlines liquor retailers' transition to e-commerce sales, opening up new avenues for revenue.

"We are very excited to be part of POS Nation," said Kevin Patel, Bottle POS founder. "Our Bottle POS customers will continue to have the same team and support, while we expand to a much larger audience of liquor stores and continue to refine our software with new features and capabilities."

Pairing Bottle POS's software with POS Nation's distribution capabilities will provide significant growth opportunities for both brands.

About POS Nation

With more than 10,000 customers, POS Nation is a leader in point of sale solutions for small and mid-sized businesses across retail-specific industries, including liquor, grocery and market, and tobacco, among others. POS Nation supports customers with on-site and cloud software solutions, commercial-grade hardware, and 24/7 technical support and system training. For more information on POS Nation visit www.posnation.com. To learn more about the Bottle POS cloud-based solution, visit www.bottlepos.com.

