Sportradar Awarded Supplier Registration for Online/Mobile Wagering in Ontario

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced that its subsidiary Sportradar AG has received a gaming-related supplier registration for online/mobile wagering from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. The Canadian province of Ontario launched legalized sports betting and iGaming on April 4, 2022.



Sportradar now holds 36 licenses in North America across states, territories, tribes, and Canada, providing its data and services to a wide range of clients operating within these jurisdictions, ensuring transparency, integrity and the most accurate sports data is being delivered to sanctioned sports betting and gaming agencies. Sportradar also has partnerships with several North American sports leagues, who feature nine professional franchises in the Canadian market.

To learn more about Sportradar, please visit: https://sportradar.us/

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,900 full time employees across 20 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. We cover more than 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

www.sportradar.com

Source: Sportradar Group AG

For more information:

Sportradar Press Contact:

Sandra Lee

comms@sportradar.com